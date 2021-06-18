✕ Close PS5 Launch – Play Has No Limits

Update: Argos PS5 stock has gone live. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and still not easy online).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. Last month we enjoyed some of the biggest PS5 drops yet, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, and yesterday was a great day for restocks, with Game, AO and Smyths Toys all making some lucky customers very happy.

Still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

