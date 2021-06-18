PS5 stock UK – live: Argos PS5 consoles available now, restock updates from Game and more
Our live updates will keep you up to date with the latest PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Argos, Game, ShopTo and Amazon
Update: Argos PS5 stock has gone live. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and still not easy online).
In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. Last month we enjoyed some of the biggest PS5 drops yet, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, and yesterday was a great day for restocks, with Game, AO and Smyths Toys all making some lucky customers very happy.
Still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.
People are successfully checking out as the Argos PS5 restock drops
PSA: Argos has just dropped the Ratchet & Clank bundle onto its website. The drop is happening region by region, and it’s only available for collection and not delivery, so you’ll have to pop into your nrearest store. Immediate collection is definitely happening though. Keep refreshing if your location hasn’t appeared yet.
We feel sorry for those who stayed up late last night, went to bed and now might be missing out on this drop, so we hope they manage to get a console soon.
Argos PS5 restock live now!
And just like that, Argos has gone live with the Ratchet & Clank bundle. It appears there was an issue with the drop last night, but now that all the Argos employees are awake, reports are coming in of people being able to checkout successfully.
Argos drops are done region by region, so just wait for your area to go green on the website or the app and you should, hopefully, be able to buy the console. The bundle costs £509.99 (Argos.co.uk).
A disappointing night for PS5 restocks
Good morning PS5 seekers! It’s been one eventful night – and not in a good way. To bring those who didn’t stay up past midnight up to speed, Argos had a drop… Kind of. The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundle was set live at around 3:30am. Except nobody could buy it.
Some people were able to get to the checkout and even pay for the console, but many people had their orders cancelled as soon as they checked out. It was a disappointing night all around.
The bundle costs £509.99 (Argos.co.uk). You can see the product page here for yourself.
What a fantastic day for Sony PS5 restocks
It’s been a pretty epic day for PS5 restocks! We didn’t just get one drop, or two, but four whole drops, with Game even coming in stock twice, seeing several customers finally bagging a console. It’s been one of the best days for stock drops so far this month, and we’re looking forward to more potentially dropping tomorrow and next week.
While the restock at AO and Smyths Toys were just mini drops, the stock levels at Game and ShopTo were pretty substantial. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a restock at Amazon this week, but it does hint that we could be about to get one during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Once again, we’re hoping that Argos will drop tonight – a likelihood now that the Ratchet & Clank bundle has its own product page (see below for more). Good luck for those staying up tonight! Until then, we’ll catch you tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action.
Best PS5 games
If you’ve lucked out on securing a PS5 during today’s drop at Game, ShopTo, AO or Smyths Toys, your next task is choosing the best games to go with it. Thankfully, we’re way ahead of you with our guide on the best PS5 games for every kind of player. Demon’s Soul’s landed a spot in our round-up, with our expert reviewer noting: “A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of.
“The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” they added.
You can buy the game for £57.99 at Currys now.
Amazon could have a Prime Day PS5 restock next week
Remember when we said it was unlikely that Amazon would have a PS5 restock on Prime Day? Yeah, well, the chances of that restock happening is becoming more and more likely to happen the closer we get to 22 June. Amazon has just created a product page for a PS5 bundle with Ratchet & Clank. No clues as to how much it will cost yet, but we’re expecting it to be about the same as Game – £519.98.
Amazon has never had a PS5 restock on a Friday, leading us to think that the bundle could drop during the Prime Day shopping event since it’s getting the console page ready for a launch, we don’t think it will be on sale – no chance at all – but it’s great to think it could be part of the Prime Day celebrations. The @PS5UKStock Twitter account told us that Amazon has a strict regime of releasing stock between Monday and Wednesday.
Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but will the retailer have a PS5 restock, and will it be on sale?
Gran Turismo 7 PS5
Something fairly disappointing about the PS5 is that it doesn’t have very many exclusives. Gran Turismo 7, the racing sim, was tipped to be a PS5 exclusive, but now it’s most likely coming to the PS4 as well as the PS5.
It’s great news for current PS4 owners, but less good for those who invested money into a new PS5. It joins games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War were confirmed to be coming to the PS4 as well as the PS5. We’ll let you know if that changes.
Argos Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundles now have a landing page
Feeling annoyed that you stayed up late waiting for the PS5 console to drop at Argos only to be disappointed? If you didn’t get a console from Game or ShopTo today, it might be worth staying up late just one more time.
Argos has just created a landing page for the Ratchet & Clank bundle, meaning the console is going to be dropping on the site imminently. One stock tracker (@PS5UKStock) even suggests that the console could be going live at a normal hour. We’ll keep watch and let you know either way.
Does PS5 come with an HDMI cable?
What a morning, Well done to those who successfully secured a PS5 today from one of the numerous drops taking place across four different retailers. But you might be wondering what exactly comes inside the box when you get your hands on the console.
Well, you’ll be glad to know that you won’t need to shell out for a new HDMI cable while you wait. The PS5 has an HDMI 2.1 port and comes boxed with an HDMI cable, giving you that crisp 4K resolution. You’ll also get a dualsense controller, along with any extras you ordered.
Loads of success from the Game PS5 restock as the console sells out
Lots of people have been able to secure a PS5 console at Game today, with new owners taking to Twitter to celebrate. The PS5 is now out of stock at both Game and ShopTo. For next time, make sure to follow the tips below, so you don’t inadvertently queue for a bundle that’s gone out of stock at Game:
- Opt for an ‘unpopular’ PS5 bundle (one that you think other people won’t go for). This isn’t always the cheapest.
- In the URL for PS5 bundles, make sure that it says “true” next to InStockOnly, so that you don’t inadvertently queue for a bundle that has already sold out.
- Once you’re in the queue, stay in the queue.
