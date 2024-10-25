Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The latest game in the long-running Call of Duty series is available to buy and play for free on Xbox Game Pass from today. Launched in the UK on 25 October, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out now across all regions and platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is set in the early 1990s, with the single-player campaign mode seeing you take on a shadowy force that’s infiltrated the US government. Classic Prestige, zombie mode and theatre mode all make a return, and the multiplayer mode includes 16 new maps, including 12 core 6v6 maps and four strike maps.

Set after the campaign, the maps each have their own unique storyline. The newest mode to Call of Duty is Kill Order, a 6v6 respawn mode that requires players to eliminate a series of high-value targets, each with their own value.

One of the most exciting Call of Duty launches in years, Black Ops 6 introduces new game mechanics like Omnimovement, which lets you sprint and slide in any direction. The game is out now, and here’s how you can buy the different editions of the game on every platform at the best price.

Where to buy ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ in the UK

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ standard edition: From £56.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Since the game is out now, those early Black Ops 6 pre-order deals and promo codes have expired. The best price we’ve found on a physical copy of the standard edition is at Very, where you’ll find it with a modest £1 discount.

Amazon has the next best deal on the standard edition of the game at £57.99, and if you’re an Xbox gamer and don’t mind a digital copy, then you’ll want to head to CD Keys for the cheapest deals.

Remember, if you’ve yet to upgrade to a PS5 you can buy the PS4 “cross-gen bundle” edition of the Black Ops 6 and get the PS5 version included for free. That’s great news for anyone who plans on having a PS5 under the tree this Christmas but wants to dive into the new Call of Duty now.

PS5/PS4:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

PC:

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ vault edition: From £65.99, Cdkeys.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

As well as the standard game, the vault edition comes with a bunch of in-game bonuses and upgrades. You get a Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (4 Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus), Mastercraft Collection (5 Mastercraft Weapons), BlackCell (1 Season) - (Includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more and GobbleGum Pack for Zombies (12 GobbleGums of high rarities).

There aren’t any deals on the PS5/PS4 vault edition because it’s only sold via the PlayStation Store, but you can find discounts on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One vault editions from CD Keys. And remember, you can also get the game with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which might work out cheaper.

PS5/PS4:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

PC:

