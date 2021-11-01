The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: John Lewis could restock consoles later this month – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Currys, Very, Asda and more
The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on November 19 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.
Last month got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We only saw four retailers drop stock in the first two weeks. But towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com. Last week, we had more drops from BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game, so the month definitely improved. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November delivers the goods.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Do Game stores have PS5 stock on the shelves?
Sometimes, yes. Last week we saw a few Game stores announce that they had PS5 consoles on their shelves. But these restocks are often very small and sell out just as quickly as they do online. That said, it’s worth keeping an eye on this Twitter list, where all of Game’s UK stores tweet about in-store deals and activity – including the availability of PS5 consoles. They do the same for the Xbox series X, too.
We’ll be keeping an eye on Twitter and let you know on this blog when Game stores have PS5 consoles in stock.
Will AO have a PS5 restock soon?
Electronics retailer AO had no fewer than four PS5 restocks last month, with the most recent being on 19 October. With the last few consoles drops, buyers have had to deploy a little trick where the Google Chrome web browser is used to put a PS5 into your AO basket. There’s currently no word on when the retailer will have more PS5 stock available, but we’re hopeful of a handful of restocks through November.
As a reminder, the Google Chrome trick goes like this:
- Copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website.
- Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect Element’. In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID.
- Click ‘Buy now’.
When will John Lewis have a PS5 restock?
According to the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, John Lewis is expected to receive a small shipment of the PS5 disc edition on 22 November. These consoles are then likely to be available online around 25 or 26 November.
John Lewis last had a PS5 restock on 19 October, and before that we saw new consoles arrive on 24 and 28 September.
Who is most overdue for a PS5 restock?
We saw a lot of restocks last week, but for some retailers it’s been a little longer since we saw new consoles. As such, it’s these retailers that we will have a close eye on over the coming days. They include Currys, which hadn’t had a PS5 restock since 14 October, and Asda, with the supermarket last having PS5 stock on 18 October. We’ll also be keeping an eye on AO and Very, which both last had PS5 stock on 19 October.
Where might have a PS5 restock this week?
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to yet another month of PS5 hunting! As we enter November we are fast approaching the PS5’s first anniversary and, yes, it’s still difficult to find. As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest news on PS5 restocks, both online and in-store from right across the UK. So stay tuned to this blog for your best chance of securing a PS5 this week.
