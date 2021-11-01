Will November be a busy month for restocks? (The Independent)

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on November 19 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

Last month got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We only saw four retailers drop stock in the first two weeks. But towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com. Last week, we had more drops from BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game, so the month definitely improved. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November delivers the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.