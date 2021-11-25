(The Independent)

The PS5 arrived in the UK over a year ago, on November 19 2020, but huge demand, supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a near-standstill. New stock is still tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost immediately, both online and in shops.

October got off to a very slow start. We saw just four retailers restock with PS5 consoles in the first two weeks. But towards the end of the month we were treated to nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com. We then saw more restocks from BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game. As we pass the PS5’s one-year anniversary and head towards the end of 2021, let’s just hope the rest of November can regain October’s momentum and deliver the goods.

If you’re hunting for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1637830497 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Adam Smith 25 November 2021 08:54 1637828607 PlayStation Direct public drops PlayStation Direct has started selling consoles exclusively for members from 8:00am until 10:00am. After that, consoles will be made available for the public to buy - until the stock runs out. Stay with us until then and we’ll drop the link for you. Adam Smith 25 November 2021 08:23 1637828405 Good morning, PS5 hunters! Welcome to Thursday’s PlayStation 5 stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happen. Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Adam Smith 25 November 2021 08:20

