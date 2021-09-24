The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock update UK – live: Latest console restock dates from Game, Argos, Asda, John Lewis and more
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game next week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio, ShopTo, Currys PC World, BT, Smyths Toys, Game, Very and Argos all taking place. This week, we’ve finally seen Amazon restock the console.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters. Gosh, it’s been a super quiet week for PS5 restocks, hasn’t it? We’ve only had two drops from Smyths Toys on Monday (which was absolutely tiny) and an extremely belated one from Amazon on Wednesday. We also didn’t get that Game drop we were expecting yesterday, suggesting that it’s not going to come at all this week.
We’re now quietly confident that Game will drop on Tuesday next week, seeing as it dropped on Tuesday last week and is due for another restock before 30 September. What could drop today? Ace Studio, potentially, but we’ll take any retailer who wants to drop its consoles.
PS5 live blog signing off
Another quiet one today, wasn’t it? Perhaps we were too greedy expecting another dose of PS5 goodness after the excitement of Amazon’s restock yesterday. Or maybe the retailers are holding out for the weekend. We live in hope.
Anyway, as we put the live blog on charge ready for another day of PS5 hunting tomorrow, we bid you farewell and wish you all a good evening.
How to buy an Xbox series X
If you’re done with waiting for a PS5, or perhaps fancy treating yourself to a second games console, The Independent also has a live blog tracking UK restocks for the Xbox series X.
This console has been far harder to buy than the PS5 in recent weeks, with retailers dropping new stock seemingly at random and often with no notice. As a result the Xbox series X has been selling out incredibly quickly.
But fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help share the news of series X restocks as soon as they land. Just head over to our Xbox series X restock live blog for the latest information.
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED
While you wait for the next PS5 restock to land, how about pre-ordering the new Nintendo Switch OLED? The latest handheld console is due to be released on 8 October and will be priced from £309.99. The big new feature, as the name suggests, is an OLED screen that is slightly larger than before (7in compared to 6.62in), and promises a much-improved contrast ratio.
If you’re not familiar with what OLED is, it’s a big upgrade from LCD. Instead of relying on a backlight to illuminate the pixels of the screen from behind, the image is produced from light emitted from each individual pixel, giving you higher contrast levels and deeper blacks.
Storage has also been increased for the new model, doubling from 32GB to 64GB.
Retailers like Currys PC World, Amazon, Game, Very and Smyths Toys are all getting involved with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED.
The best accessories for your PS5
Managed to bag yourself a PS5? Or still waiting patiently? Either way, you’re going to want a few accessories, and The Independent is here to help. Our roundup of the best PS5 accessories for 2021 includes a look at controllers, charging docks, cameras, headphones, external storage and much more besides.
There are PS5 staples like the dualsense controller (£56.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the dualsense charging station to go with it (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk), plus the PS5 pulse 3D wireless headphones (£89.99, Currys.co.uk) and the Seagate 4TB HDD (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk).
What’s the difference between the PS5 disc and digital editions?
Like Microsoft and its Xbox series, Sony sells two versions of the PS5 and one is cheaper than the other. However, whereas the Xbox series S and series X differ in terms of design, features, storage and performance, the two models of PS5 have the same specification and performance.
The only difference is how the PS5 digital edition does not have a disc drive, therefore games can only be downloaded from the digital PlayStation store. This also means the digital edition is slightly thinner and lighter than the regular PS5, and it cannot play Blu-ray movies either. As a result, the PS5 digital edition is cheaper, with a retail price of £359.99, compared to £449.99 for the model with a disc drive.
Can you play PS4 games on a PS5?
Yes! Almost all of the PS4 games you already own will play just fine on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the new console.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to play the PS4 games you already own on disc, too. Obviously, because there’s no disc drive on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs on that console. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
Is the PS5 available to buy in local stores?
Sometimes, yes! We know that isn’t the most precise of answers, but it is true that retailers sometimes have PS5 stock in their physical shops, and not just online. A good example here is Smyths Toys, which occasionally receives physical stock at some of its high street shops.
You can call into your local store and ask, or regularly check the Smyths website, which has a tool for listing PS5 stock at all of its UK stores. This database is currently showing no stock at all, but the odd console does indeed show up here, so it’s worth checking every so often.
When did Currys PC World last have a PS5 restock?
Currys has already had two PS5 restocks this month, on 2 and 18 September. But these were only available to customers who had previously applied for a VIP pass code through a Currys promotion that is now no longer running.
The VIP code promotion ran earlier in early June, but due to limited stock availability Currys is still sending out the codes sporadically to customers. If you have already entered the promotion to receive a code, then you should receive one by email soon – so keep an eye on your inbox! Otherwise, you should check up on your local Currys shop every so often.
