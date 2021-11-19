PS5 UK stock - live: PlayStation Direct restock is set to drop today – what to know

On the hunt for the next-gen console? (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at PlayStation Direct this morning. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived in the UK almost a full year ago, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both in-store and online.

November has been an extremely slow month for PS5 restocks. In the first week of the month, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. But it’s starting to pick up, with AO, Very and Asda having dropped last week, and PlayStation Direct, Game, Argos and Amazon all having dropped this week.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.