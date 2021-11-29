(The Independent)

It is now over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly.

This November started slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation has since improved though and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. We just hope this momentum can continue on Cyber Monday as we head towards the Christmas shopping season.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Key Points The best tech deals for Cyber Monday Show latest update 1638175074 The best tech deals for Cyber Monday It’s a little quiet on the restock front just now but, never fear, here are Louise Whitbread and Sarah Young to round up the best tech deals from UK retailers this Cyber Monday. The absolute best Cyber Monday deals available today Cyber Monday 2021 is here – we’ve found the best post-Black Friday deals to shop now, including Dyson, Sonos, Apple, Lego, Dyson, Ninja, pizza ovens and more Joe Sommerlad 29 November 2021 08:37 1638173846 Good morning PS5 hunters! Hello and welcome to Cyber Monday’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens. Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Joe Sommerlad 29 November 2021 08:17 Newer 1 / 1 Older

