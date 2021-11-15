The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Argos and Amazon could restock next this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Argos, Currys, Very and more
The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.
November got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks, with drops from only John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game, John Lewis & Partners and AO. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
These are the best early Black Friday deals available now
Many retailers have already started their Black Friday sales, and the IndyBest team is busy gathering up all of the best early deals and discounts. There are deals to be had from Amazon, Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.
While we wait for the next PS5 restock to arrive, check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals available right now.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Why there could be a bumper PS5 restock this Friday
After a quiet few days for PS5 restocks, we’re starting to wonder if consoles are being held back by retailers until this Friday. Why might that be? Well, 19 November is the first anniversary of the PS5 going on sale in the UK. So what better way to celebrate than with a huge console restock? This might be wishful thinking, but it’s the kind of stunt Sony and retailers like Game could pull, especially with Black Friday and the holiday season just around the corner.
Read The Independent’s Black Friday live blog
Black Friday lands on 26 November this year. The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TV, gaming and laptops, to beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
And, as usual, many retailers have flung open their doors ahead of the day itself, with many sales already underway. The best way to keep on top of it all is with The Independent’s Black Friday live blog, which is running right now and is updated regularly throughout the day with the best deals and discounts we can find.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome to a new week of PS5 hunting! Things have been a little quiet recently, but we’re hoping this is a sign that retailers are stockpiling ahead of Black Friday, which lands on 26 November. As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.