(The Independent)

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks, with drops from only John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game, John Lewis & Partners and AO. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.