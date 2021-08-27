The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at AO today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 15 retailers have dropped stock – several dropping more than once – and we’ve still got five days to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. While we only got three drops last week – with Game joining the pack – we’ve had seven drops so far this week. Could we get even more to round the month off?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
And that’s a wrap for the week, and very nearly, the month! It has been an absolutely phenomenal month for stock drops. This week we’ve had about seven drops. If we’ve got our maths correct, it means we’ve had 33 whole drops in August. It’s been jam-packed with restocks, and we’ve seen so many people successfully bag the console.
We’ve obviously got one day of stock tracking left for the month, so there’s a high chance that number could rise before we get to September. We’ll be back here on Tuesday 31 August for some more stock tracking action. For now, as usual, good night, good luck and have fun!
Need some new wireless earbuds?
Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing on our PS5. We’ve recently tested out Samsung’s new Galaxy buds 2, which have a gaming mode specifically designed, well, for mobile gaming.
We got our hands on Samsung’s new Galaxy buds – here’s our verdict
We got our hands on Samsung’s new Galaxy bud 2 earphones, reviewing the case price, design, sound and more
We’ve also tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market.
Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash out.
Get impressive sound and noise cancellation with these wireless earbuds
From noise cancelling to phone calls on the move, here are the best true wireless earbuds we tested from Beats and Sony for Apple iPhone, Android and Samsung
Want an Xbox series X?
If you thought it was hard getting a PlayStation 5, spare a thought for your fellow gamers trying to hunt down the Xbox series X. Microsoft’s next-gen console is almost always out of stock, with a spattering of short drops happening randomly throughout the week.
Luckily for you, the scene has been picking up pace and we’ve just seen an Xbox restock happen at Game. If you want up-to-the-minute updates, take a look at our Xbox series X stock liveblog, where we provide you with the latest restock news and updates as and when they happen.
On the hunt for an Xbox? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where is the Xbox series X in stock in the UK right now? Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock updates from Smyths, Argos, Game and more
PS Plus September 2021
In light of there being very little to report on this morning. Drop stock, folks! We thought we’d look at the games coming to PS Plus in September. We were pretty disappointed with the PS Plus games in August (Plants vs Zombies – really, Sony?), but are quietly hopeful that the free games this month will be a little better.
No games have leaked ahead of the drop this time round, but we do know what’s not coming to PS Plus in September – The Medium. The Bloober Team confirmed as much in a recent Twitter post. As soon as we know, we’ll give you all the details.
Will AO restock the PS5 today?
AO.com is officially the only major retailer not to have a PS5 restock this month – if we bar Tesco, that is (Tesco hasn’t restocked the console since March, so we’ve essentially struck it off our list).
Looking at the time, we’re doubtful that the retailer is going to have any stock drops today. It’s seeming like a September restock is now the most likely month for the next drop. We’ll let you know if it does miraculously drop the console today, however.
Fed up of trying to get the PS5? Buy a Nintendo Switch instead
If all the stock issues associated with Sony’s latest console has got you feeling a little, well, over it, perhaps consider a Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) as a viable alternative.
There is fierce competition between the best gaming consoles. In our round-up, our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently.”
Last month, the company announced a new console called the Nintendo Switch OLED – it’s already out of stock in most places, despite only being available to buy on a pre-order basis. We’ve begun tracking stock of those, too.
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK
The Nintendo Switch OLED is available to pre-order in the UK. Here’s where to buy it, it’s price, release date, specs, battery life and more
How much is a PS5?
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at every single retailer.
Some retailers, like Game, bundle the PS5 with merch, accessories and games. This boosts the price up but also helps to deter any scalpers. Game currently has 27 bundles listed on its PS5 page. The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). Expect a drop in the second week of September.
'Fifa 22’ PS5 release date
It’s been quiet here on the PS5 pitch today, but soon you could be zipping round an actual virtual football pitch, booting balls with your new PS5 that you *are* going to get very soon.
Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing in just over a month’s time on 1 October. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
Anyone who pre-ordered the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August will be receiving an untradeable FUT Heroes player.
Fifa 22 now has a release date: Find out when it’s all kicking off
Fifa 22 finally has a release date – here’s how to pre-order the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and more
PS5 disc edition vs PS5 digital edition
Most of the time, PS5 stockists have both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition in stock. The disc edition does seem to be easier to get, however, with more retailers deciding to drop discs over digitals. Is there much difference between them though?
Really, the only difference is that there’s no disc drive in the digital edition of the console. This is why it’s cheaper. That said, it’s often more difficult to secure than the disc edition.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449.99, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.99.
The Game Collection PS5 bundle sells out
It seems like the £769.95 PS5 bundle at The Game Collection was popular enough, because it has now sold out. Well done to anyone who managed to get it. Once it arrives, we’d recommend booting up Ratchet & Clank ASAP– it’s a fab new game on the PS5.
In our review of the game, our writer said that “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered”.
You can read our review below:
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.