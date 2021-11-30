✕ Close PS5 sales getting close to Nintendo Switch

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game today. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly.

November started incredibly slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation has since improved though and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues as we edge towards Christmas.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 stock updates UK What PS5 restocks could we see today?

Could Game PS5 bundles drop today?

What Game PS5 bundles are there? Show latest update 1638263203 What Game PS5 bundles are there? (The Independent) Game has the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The bundles change all the time, but it always has at least 30 different bundles for you to choose from when stock goes live. Right now, there are 35 listed on the retailer’s website. The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a midnight black dualsense controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£561.97, Game.co.uk). Miles Morales earned a spot on our edit of the best PS5 games. While you won’t be able to click through to the checkout until stock goes live, you can still have a browse of all the bundles on offer right now. View Game’s PS5 bundles page Alex Lee 30 November 2021 09:06 1638262215 Could Game PS5 bundles drop today? Last week, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new dispatch dates of 9 December, with priority insured orders to be dispatched by 3 December. That means a drop could take place today, tomorrow or Thursday, with @PS5StockAlertUK suggesting that the most likely drop date is 30 November – that’s today. Game usually sends out a tweet before it drops the PS5, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the retailer’s social channels and let you know the minute it posts an update. It usually drops stock at around 10am. Alex Lee 30 November 2021 08:50 1638261307 What PS5 restocks could we see today? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock tracking action. While we didn’t get any restocks on Cyber Monday, let’s just say we weren’t all that surprised. Mondays are usually pretty quiet days for restocks in general, so if you add on top a big sales event – something the PS5 will doubtlessly never be a part of (for a few years at least), and well, you see the logic. But today could be a whole different story. Last week, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates, putting it in prime position for a restock today. More on that soon. For now, keep your eyes on the blog and we’ll bring you all the live restock updates as they happen. Alex Lee 30 November 2021 08:35

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.