Which UK retailers will drop stock this week?

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game, via Xbox All Access and Very. Read on for more information.

Despite launching almost a whole year ago, the Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to find in stock anywhere online. A global shortage of microprocessors has put the squeeze on the worldwide supply chain, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox, and when new stock will eventually arrive.

The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X, with its extra power and disc drive, is restocked far less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

