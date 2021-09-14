The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game All Access and Very restocks are available now – how to get it
Follow along for the latest Xbox restock updates from Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game, via Xbox All Access and Very. Read on for more information.
Despite launching almost a whole year ago, the Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to find in stock anywhere online. A global shortage of microprocessors has put the squeeze on the worldwide supply chain, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox, and when new stock will eventually arrive.
The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X, with its extra power and disc drive, is restocked far less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Xbox series X stock still available at Game via Xbox All Access
Remarkably, Xbox series X stock that landed in Game yesterday via Microsoft’s Xbox All Access service is still available. Instead of buying the console out right, the Xbox series X costs £28.99 per month for 24 months. This includes the console, plus access to Game Pass Ultimate, which includes over 100 high-quality games, and EA Play.
It’s a pretty good deal and stock is available at Game for next-day delivery in the UK right now.
Xbox restock lands at Very
Already today we are seeing fresh stock at Very. But, naturally, the website is already experiencing high demand and there is a queueing system in place. A counter refreshes every 30 seconds while you wait, but thankfully the website seems to be holding stable and the stock didn’t disappear in the blink of an eye. We’ve got our fingers crossed that plenty of Xbox series X consoles are available this time
Good morning, Xbox hunters
Xbox series S carbon black bundle available at Game
It may not be as powerful as the Xbox series X, but the Xbox series S is also a great next-generation console in its own right. Better still, it’s in stock and available from most retailers.
Both the Xbox series S and series X play the same games and share many of the same features, such as Velocity architecture, DirectX ray-tracing technology, spatial sound capabilities and gaming at up to 120 frames per second.
The Xbox series S offers just 512GB of hard drive space, compared to the 1TB of storage you get with the Xbox series X. The latest games won’t look as good on the Xbox series S either, as it has a less advanced processor and runs at 1440p resolution. The Xbox series X is capable of true 4K output.
The Xbox series S is currently available at Game, either by itself or as part of a bundle featuring an additional carbon black wireless controller, hat and T-shirt.
Are scalpers losing interest in the Xbox series X?
One of the many reasons next-generation consoles are so difficult to get hold of right now is scalping – where all of the available supply is bought up by automated bots to be resold to legitimate shoppers at inflated prices.
Now, it seems the black market for these resold consoles is cooling off. As reported by VGC, the price of a second hand PS5 dropped by 30 percent in recent months. Sony’s console was reportedly sold by scalpers for $1000 (roughly £720) during Black Friday 2020, but the current price now sits at around $700 (or £500, just £50 more than the recommended retail price).
On the other hand, the Xbox series X has had fewer restocks and so still fetches a high price on the scalping market. But with PS5 prices in freefall we think it’s only a matter of time before reselling either next-gen console is a less appealing way for scalpers to make a quick buck.
‘Halo Infinite' controller to be released on November 15
The Halo Infinite controller will officially come out on November 15, has so been remarkably difficult to pre-order.
The device features a matte metallic green colour inspired by Halo’s Master Chief’s armour, blue LED lights, black paddles, and a gold D-pad.
Despite limited availability for pre-orders, Game said the Halo Infinite controller could potentially be available in-store on the day of release.
Amazon is also reportedly working on restocking the controller, though it’s not sure if more will be available before November 15.
‘Final Fantasy XIII’, ‘Craftopia’, ‘Surgeon Simulator', and more now available on Xbox Game Pass
While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to drop, it is worth noticing that some pretty cool games are available on Xbox Game Pass this month.
Starting from the award-winning RPG Final Fantasy XIII, to the indie multiplayer survival action Craftopia.
Microsoft is also making available on the Xbox Game Pass a number of additional games this month.
These are Signs of the Sojourner, Surgeon Simulator, Clown Trick, Breathedge, Nuclear Throne, The Artful Escape.
Microsoft also confirmed it will be adding more games on a weekly basis, so follow the blog for more updates on this.
Does Amazon have the Xbox series X in stock?
Amazon has been pretty active in restocking the Xbox series X in the past few months, with at least two restocks every month since June, though not all of them in the UK.
This month, we have already seen two restocks, one on Amazon Germany on 8 September and one on Amazon UK the following day.
However, this does not mean we won’t be seeing more in the next couple of weeks.
In fact, in both June and July, Amazon UK restocked Xbox series X right before the end of the month.
Will this be the case is September as well? We’ll keep an eye out for you.
‘FIFA 22’ Standard Plus Edition available to pre-order at Amazon
FIFA 22 Standard Plus Edition launches on Xbox series X on 1 October, and is available to pre-order at Amazon.
The special edition is an Amazon-exclusive version of the game, and includes an in-game digital jersey portraying the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team logos available nowhere else.
FIFA 22 introduces a number of new features to EA’s long-running sports series, including realistic ‘HyperMotion’ technology.
For more information about the game and how to pre-order it, you can read our preview here.
Fifa 22 has a release date: Find out when it’s all kicking off
Fifa 22 finally has a release date – here’s how to pre-order the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and more
