Xbox series X stock UK - live: AO, Currys, Smyths and Argos restock updates - how to get the console
Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock alerts from Game, John Lewis, Amazon and more
The Xbox series X is still sold out everywhere in the UK. Ongoing supply chain issues stemming from the worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s console almost to a halt, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper Xbox series S is less powerful and more widely available, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock-tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Will there be an Xbox restock at Argos?
Argos treated us to a brief Xbox restock earlier this month, when the Xbox series X was suddenly available for click and collect across a range of local stores up and down the country. Whether or not you could pick one up was based on nothing more than geography.
Don’t be fooled by Argos allowing you to click the “add to trolley” button. The button is usually available regardless of whether the console is in stock, and if you try to check out you’ll find that there are no collection or delivery options to choose from.
We think new stock could appear at Argos as early as next week.
When it happens, the best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app and by adding the console to your wish list. You have better luck checking out by following the link on your wish list page rather than through the product page.
Amazon Italy has the Xbox series X in stock
Amazon Italy has restocked the Xbox series X.
The console costs €599, but you’ll incur some hefty import charges (usually at least £100) if you want it delivered to the UK.
Will Amazon restock the Xbox series X today?
In the last few minutes Amazon has dropped fresh stock of the PS5, breaking a six week long dry spell for the retail giant.
When a retailer restocks Sony’s next-generation console, often the Xbox isn’t far behind, so watch this space.
Amazon reserves its PS5 stock exclusively for Prime subscribers and could do the same for the Xbox soon, so we’d recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial if you aren’t already a member. Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates.
Where will the Xbox series X restock next?
We think Currys PC World is next in line for an Xbox drop, based on previous restocking patterns and whispers on the wind.
The retailer rarely goes more than two weeks without a fresh allocation of Microsoft’s newest console, and it’s been about that long since it last had any Xboxes in stock.
Currys tends to put its consoles on sale between 8am and noon, and not during any popular televised baking contests.
ShopTo restocked the Xbox in the night
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Yesterday evening we had an out-of-hours Xbox restock at ShopTo. It had been almost exactly a month since the retailer last dropped the Xbox series X on us, and the online store took advantage of the fact we were all settling down to watch Bake Off to catch us off guard.
Missed it? (The Xbox drop we mean, not Bake Off). Don’t worry, we’re monitoring UK retailers all day to bring you more news of Xbox restocks as they happen.
Xbox live blog signing off
That brings to a close another difficult day of Xbox hunting. Unfortunately we didn’t see any Xbox series X restocks at all today, and we don’t yet know for sure if any stock will drop tomorrow either. But don’t lose hope, team! Some retailers have had restocks in recent weeks, and Smyths Toys says fresh stock will arrive at some point in September, which should mean a drop happening before the end of next week.
In the meantime, keep your hopes up and we’ll see you again tomorrow morning!
How to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED
While you wait for the Xbox series X to finally come back into stock, how about a new Nintendo Switch OLED? The new handheld game console will arrive in the UK on 8 October and is priced at £309.99. Pre-orders have already come and gone at most retailers, but we’re hopeful that more stock will arrive before (or on) the release date.
The big feature of the Nintendo Switch OLED is, unsurprisingly, its shiny new OLED display, which promises more vivid colours and deeper blacks than the previous model. A massive upgrade on the old LCD screen, the new OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panel does away with a separate LED backlight, as each pixel emits its own light. That way, the brightness can be adjusted on a pixel-by-pixel basis, and when a pixel is switched off it is truly black, improving the contrast of the display.
Nintendo has also increased the display size slightly, from 6.62in to 7in, and upped internal storage from 32GB to 64GB.
How to buy the best TV for your new Xbox
While you wait for Xbox consoles to come back into stock – or for yours to arrive if you’ve been lucky enough to buy one – you might want to pick up a new TV too.
The television market is huge, with options for almost all budgets. But there are a few key features to look out for when buying a TV to get the most out of your new game console.
More specifically, you’ll want a TV that can handle 4K resolution, with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate, which the Xbox series X is capable of. This makes for smoother visuals when playing your favourite games and navigating the Xbox interface. You’ll also want to make sure the TV has an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up your console.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
Microsoft makes two versions of the Xbox series game console, called the series S (£249, Amazon.co.uk) and the series X. The former is cheaper and less powerful, but is also far more widely available than the more powerful and more expensive (but very tricky to find) series X.
As well as being smaller – and white instead of black – the series S has 512GB of solid-state storage, which is half that of the 1TB found in the Xbox series X. The S has four teraflops of processing power compared to the series X’s 12 teraflops, and it is limited to displaying games at a resolution of 1440p, whereas the series X can output games in 4K. That said, the series S can play video content from apps like Netflix and Prime Video in 4K resolution.
Lastly, and unlike the series X, the series S does not have a disc drive, so games have to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store and it cannot play Blu-ray movies.
The Xbox series S is priced at £249.99 and the series X is £449.99, making the smaller console great value for gamers who don’t demand 4K gaming. And you can actually buy one today, which is a nice bonus.
