The Xbox series X is still sold out everywhere in the UK. Ongoing supply chain issues stemming from the worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s console almost to a halt, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The cheaper Xbox series S is less powerful and more widely available, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock-tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

