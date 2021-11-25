(iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched a whole year ago, and yet Microsoft’s next-generation game console is still very difficult to buy anywhere in the UK, online and in-store. The ongoing global chip shortage has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to near-standstill, leaving gaming fans in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The less powerful but cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, while the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out yet again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wanting to find out where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events. Like the launch of the must-have Xbox mini fridge (also tricky to find...).

Show latest update 1637830295 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Thursday Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we're tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft's elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you're on the hunt for an Xbox on this bright and sunny morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let's go.

