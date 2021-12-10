More UK retailers could drop at any moment (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X is sold out. Despite launching 12 months ago, Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in-store, the Xbox is nowhere to be found.

A shortage of semiconductors coupled with delays in the global supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the console.

The cheaper, less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

