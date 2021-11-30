Follow our restock tracker blog for all the latest updates (iStock/The Independent)

The Series X is now over 12 months old and the next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place since its launch. But, despite its apparent success, the console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.