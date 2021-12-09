We’re expecting more restocks at major UK retailers this week (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X launched 12 months ago, but despite becoming Microsoft’s best-selling console is still difficult to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in physical shops, the Xbox is nowhere to be found.

A global shortage of semiconductors couples with bottlenecks in the supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the next-generation games machine.

The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

