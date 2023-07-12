Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing. While the event kicked off yesterday (11 July), there’s still plenty of time to snap up a deal, with discounts dropping until midnight tonight (12 July).

The shopping event provides the perfect time to save on home appliances, big-ticket tech (including Apple products), household essentials and everything in between, with savings so far including a discounted Echo dot smart speaker and a better-than-half-price deal on a Nespresso coffee machine. We’ve also spotted a Ninja air fryer reduced to its lowest-ever price.

As dedicated deal hunters, we tend to have the most coveted products on our radar throughout sales events, and we’ve spotted a deal on Le Creuset that is well worth a look. The French brand’s cast iron casserole dish has taken on family-heirloom status in many people’s homes, but cookware like this doesn’t come cheap, so this sizeable price cut is not to be sniffed at.

To find out why this is a deal you don’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know about the classic cookware.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, cerise: Was £195, now £111.75, Amazon.co.uk

Unmistakably Le Creuset in its design, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. This means whether you plan on grilling, cooking in the oven or over the hob (including induction hobs), you’re all set.

With its cast iron body, it’s billed for cooking food evenly and, with its fairly capacious size of 2.4l, should be plenty big enough to serve two or three portions. Designed with heat retention in mind, the cast iron dish should also help with slowing down the rate at which your dinner gets cold (perfect when it comes to dipping back in for seconds).

As far as cooking abilities go, the lid fits tightly, which should help lock in moisture and improve flavour. It lends itself to simmering and slow cooking, and even making bread. Easy-grip handles will come in handy, and when it comes to cleaning, you can bung it in the dishwasher with no worries about damage. It’s in a number of colourways, it is the cerise shade that currently has the lowest price point, at £111.

