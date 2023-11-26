Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Argos Black Friday sale continues this weekend. From tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and mattresses, the event sees some of the best deals on everything from air fryers and power tools to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

During the mammoth event, you can also save big on designer fashion thanks to Coggles Black Friday sale and beauty at Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic. Elsewhere, retailers are offering some impressive discounts with the likes of Amazon, Boots, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Very all taking part.

When it comes to Argos though, there’s a myriad of savings to be had. So, whether you’re looking for a larger item with a more purse-friendly price or fancy nabbing a surprise sale find, the retailer’s event should be firmly on your radar. We’ve already spied up to 50 per cent off vacuum cleaners, toasters and kettles as well as serious price slashings on watches, cookware and more.

Home to big-name brands such as Ninja, Shark and Dyson, as well as popular products such as Apple AirPods, hair straighteners, gaming gear and even fridge freezers, the one-stop shop is well worth a browse. Below, we’ve listed some of the most impressive Argos Black Friday deals, including ones that we’ve added to our basket (because we wouldn’t recommend a product we wouldn’t buy ourselves).

Best Argos Black Friday deals for 2023

Xbox series X 1TB console: Was £479.99, now £369.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Gamers, rejoice, as the Xbox series X 1TB console is now reduced at Argos. We have spotted it on sale for £10 less at Currys and Game, but if you’re looking to bag other Black Friday Argos bargains, you may prefer to pick up everything in one fell swoop here. Plus, you can also save £15 on the matching Xbox controller.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap complete long multi styler & dryer, blue blush: Was £480, now £400, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Renowned for creating various styles with air instead of extreme heat, the cult hair tool is discounted by £80, thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal. Reduced in the blue blush colourway, the sought-after tool boasts three airflow speeds and heat settings to suit your preferred style, which is then locked in place with a shot of cold air. In our review , our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”.

Buy now

Flymo easiLife GO 250 16cm cordless robotic lawnmower: Was £645, now £425, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

For those with big gardens (or anyone who wants to take the hassle out of keeping their lawn in check), this cordless robotic lawnmower could be your saving grace. Now with a discount of 34 per cent, it’s sure to be a helpful addition, as you can choose from five cutting heights across an impressive 250sq m area.

Buy now

Kenwood TFP09.000BK dawn four-slice toaster: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

For toast lovers, this deal is worth getting out of bed for. Thanks to the Argos Black Friday sale, you can now get your morning crunch with a 50 per cent saving. Best for bigger households, thanks to four slice slots, you can brown your bread with ease with five toast settings and a bun-warming function (who wouldn’t want to keep their buns nice and toasty?).

Buy now

Ring video doorbell (2nd gen): Was £99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of this Ring doorbell, which took the top spot in our best doorbells guide. So, with a saving of £50, it certainly seems even more tempting. “This iteration of the Ring doorbell is still up there with one of the best around,” shared our tester. Adding: “It was an absolute breeze to install, too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

Buy now

Hover-1 rival black hoverboard with LED wheels: Was £150, now £75, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

With a whopping saving of 50 per cent, this hoverboard is sure to be at the top of many a Christmas wish list. Perfect for gadget geeks, tech-lovers and those who are after a new mode of transportation, this saving is certainly not one to miss. As well as taking you from A to B at a pretty impressive speed of 7mph, the hoverboard will also enable you to travel for three miles after a single charge.

Buy now

Revlon RVDR5333 one-step blow dry multi styler: Was £75, now £42, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Calling all beauty buffs and DIY-blow-driers, this Revlon one-step multi styler is a real cost-cutting haircare find. The three-in-one tool comes complete with a root dryer, which is perfect for hair styling prep, airflow curler and volumising oval brush to leave you with a big, bouncy blow dry in no time. A similar model was named the best viral hot brush in our review thanks to delivering on volume, and it’s now even more enticing with this 44 per cent saving.

Buy now

De’Longhi PrimaDonna soul bean to cup coffee machine: Was £1,380, now £999.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

With Dry January on the horizon and work-from-home days seriously impacting the use of your Pret subscription, a good coffee machine is a kitchen essential to fine-tune your barista skills. This De’Longhi PrimmaDonna machine features bean adapt technology for seven different styles of drink, a 2.2L water capacity and dishwasher-safe trays for easy cleaning. With savings of £380 this Black Friday, snap it up quickly to get your coffee fix.

Buy now

Bosch series 4 flexxo cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £250, now £125, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Any 50 per cent saving is a sweet deal, especially when it’s on an essential home buy. Luckily, this Bosch vacuum cleaner has received this exact treatment, dropping in price by £125. With a run-time of 50 minutes, it’s sure to suit most households, and can get into hard-to-reach corners, thanks to its cordless style. It can also switch between carpet and wood floor settings at the touch of a button.

Buy now

Tower vortx T17129 air fryer: Was £150, now £75, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Fancy adding an air fryer to your kitchen repertoire? This Tower model currently comes with a tasty 50 per cent discount, and it can cater for up to six portions. It has two separate cooking compartments, a removable bowl and capacity of 8l. Whip up some crispy chips, prepare a chicken dinner or make a cake, courtesy of its six cooking functions which include air fry, bake, dehydrate, defrost and reheat.

Buy now

Silentnight bounceback pillows, 4 pack: Was £25, now £16.66, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

We’re almost certain most of us don’t change our pillows as often as we’re meant to, so perhaps a 33 per cent price drop will provide more persuasion? This four pack is made from 100 per cent microfibre, making it soft, snuggly and machine washable. When it’s dark and cold outside, it’s sure to make the lure of an early bedtime even stronger.

Buy now

BaByliss smooth pro 235 hair straightener: Was £80, now £38, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

At better than half price, these BaByliss hair straighteners are a real steal. Six temperature settings (with a cap of 235C) are sure to see your strands become poker straight but, thanks to the narrow plates, you can even use these to curl hair, too. A heatproof mat is included, to keep your dressing table looking spick and span – no scorch marks here.

Buy now

Armani Exchange cayde stainless steel watch and bracelet set: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re searching for savings on Christmas gifts, this Armani Exchange watch set could be a great option. Now with an impressive saving of 50 per cent, the set includes a three-hand movement 42mm watch with a sunray dial plus a stainless steel bracelet. It even comes in a gift box for easy gifting.

Buy now

Karcher K5 compact pressure washer: Was £300, now £200, Argos.co.uk

(Argos.co.uk)

Tired of sweeping leaves off your patio or driveway? This Karcher K5 pressure washer, which is reduced by £100, will blast them away with high powered jets of water. There are two modes to suit both regular surfaces and delicate paintwork and an integrated detergent suction tube to add an extra boost to clear stubborn stains.

Buy now

Tefal titanium excellence 28cm induction frying pan: Was £24, now £15.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If your frying pan is looking a little worse for wear – scratches, stains and starting to stick in places – it may be time for an upgrade. Luckily, this large 28cm induction option is now a third cheaper in the Argos sale, with the Tefal range touted as having the UK’s longest lasting non-stick coating. Keen home cooks, rejoice.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place in November each year, on the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, it kicked off on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will Argos’s Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos launched its Black Friday sale weeks before the main event and continued to drop deals right up to Cyber Monday. This year, the official Argos Black Friday sale launched on 16 November, although price promise deals were available weeks before.

