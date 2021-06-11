✕ Close PS5 Launch – Play Has No Limits

Update: The Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle has now sold out at Smyths Toys, Scan could be next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game yesterday, with AO, Smyths Toys, Asda and ShopTo rumoured to follow. John Lewis also released a drop this morning that lasted just four minutes.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

