The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game yesterday, with AO, Smyths Toys, Asda and ShopTo rumoured to follow. John Lewis also released a drop this morning that lasted just four minutes.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Smyths Toys PS5 restock sold out
Well that was quick! The Ratchet & Clank bundle at Smyths Toys is now sold out, and it happened within a matter of minutes. It’s following the same pattern as other retailers, who seem to be getting new shipments of the PS5 and bundling it with Rift Apart. Great news for all of us
It was an unexpected drop, but we hope some of you managed to buy one. Others seem to be regretting their Very purchase.
Scan might be next on the drop list. Obscure Danny Dyer The Wall reference time – “Scan, drop ‘em!”
Smyths Toys PS5 restock is available now
The PS5 console with Rachet & Clank is selling extremely quickly. We only see a handful of click and collect stores still listed. There are Smyths Toys stores in Northern Ireland which still have the console available – if you allow location services on the website, Smyths will automatically find your nearest store. If you’re checking out, do it quickly!
Smyths PS5 restock live now
And just when we thought we were only going to get one stock drop today, the PS5 is now available at Smyths Toys! We’re not sure how long this drop is going to last because it’s just one bundle drop with the new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart game, so act fast.
The Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle costs £509.99. We’ll let you know if any other PS5 bundles or consoles come in stock. On our side, it looks like there’s no home delivery, but it’s available at our local store.
Will we get a PS5 stock drop today?
Good morning PS5 seekers, and happy Friday! We’ve just had two glorious days of PS5 dropping action, and we’re hoping the PlayStation Gods are going to give us one last drop before the weekend.
On Wednesday, we saw some hefty drops at Very and Game, and yesterday we received a minute drop at John Lewis and a slightly more substantial one from JD Williams. Today, only one PS5 stock drop has been rumoured – and that’s from UK-based retailer Scan.
We’ll let you know when that rumour becomes a reality, but for now, settle into your Friday and we’ll bring you all the PS5 restock news and updates as they happen.
A recap of today’s PS5 stock tracking events
We got two stock drops today, with the most successful being from JD Williams of all places, and the other from John Lewis, which was extremely short and incredibly disappointing. But while it might not have been the best day for drops, at least we actually got a couple, and some of you even managed to bag a console!
We also received some brand new information about future drops, and it’s great to see lots of retailers are going to be stocking bundles with the new Ratchet & Clank game. For now, have a great evening, and we’ll be back here tomorrow to help you secure a PS5.
Why is the PS5 so hard to buy?
For those of you wondering why it’s so desperately difficult to get a PS5, it could be down to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PS5 launched in the middle of a global health crisis when production lines across the globe shut down and everyone was encouraged to stay at home. The demand for home electronics shot through the roof as people found themselves with nothing to do but bake banana bread, in-turn leading to a shortage in semiconductors, the chips which power the PS5 and many other consumer gadgets.
This messy situation is what has led to the current shortage of PS5 consoles. If you want to read more about why it’s so hard to buy a PS5, have a read of our explainer on the PS5 shortage. Sony’s boss expects production of PS5 consoles to ramp up in the summer, so hopefully, bigger drops are on the horizon.
PS5 restock updates from ShopTo, Ebuyer, Currys PC World, Argos and Smyths Toys
A bunch of new information has just been delivered via social media carrier pigeon (well, Twitter’s logo is actually a mountain bluebird, but you get the metaphor), and it’s a big one!
According to @PS5StockALertUK, which is usually pretty reliable when it comes to PS5 stock drops, ShopTo has taken down its existing bundles from the site. We aren’t too sure what this means, but hopefully a Ratchet & Clank bundle is incoming. Ebuyer, for example, has just listed a new PS5 bundle with Ratchet & Clank.
Currys is expected to receive a new shipment of consoles on 23 June, while Argos and Smyths Toys are reportedly receiving new shipments in "mid-June". We’ll let you know if anything changes.
JD Williams restock sells out half an hour
And there it goes. The surprise JD Williams restock has now sold out, lasting just half an hour on the site. Some shoppers are reporting success in securing a console from the retailer, but are patiently awaiting their confirmation emails. We’ll keep you posted with more details on new restocks this afternoon, as we could still see AO reveal some consoles.
PS5 bundle in stock now at JD Williams
Sometimes drops appear in unexpected places – enter JD Williams, who just dropped a bundle (£569.99, Jdwilliams.com) including a PS5 console, two games (Cyberpunk and Spider-Man) and a twin docking station, plus dual play controllers and a charging cable, of course.
Stock is limited to one per customer, but the store says they’re aiming for a turnaround of three working days, which means yours could arrive on your doorstep at the beginning of next week. There’s no indication of how many consoles are available, so move quickly.
The Nintendo Switch is tons easier to get than the PS5
If all the stock issues associated with Sony’s latest console has got you feeling a little, well, over it, perhaps consider a Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) as a viable alternative.
Facing fierce competition in our review of the best gaming consoles, our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently,” they added.
For our detailed comparison review between the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and more, read our review:
