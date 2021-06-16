PS5 stock UK – live: PS5 restock from Amazon, Asda, Game and more rumoured to drop today
Follow live for the latest on PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Currys, Argos and Amazon
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game yesterday, with AO, Smyths Toys, Asda and ShopTo rumoured to follow. John Lewis also released a drop this morning that lasted just four minutes.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What PS5 drops are we expecting today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! While yesterday was pretty disappointing in terms of stock drops –there was only one tiny restock at Studio – today could be a big one.
Anecdotally, Wednesdays are always good days for stock drops, and this one could be no different. PS5 stock trackers are predicting that we’ll get drops at Amazon, Asda and Game today, with Argos (finally) coming over-night.
Both Amazon and Asda are tipped to drop between now and 9am, while Game could drop between 9am and 11am. We’ll let you know if the rumours become reality.
PS5 stock update
Goodnight to all of you PS5 hunters. While today’s drops have not been as fruitful as we were expecting, there is still hope with Amazon’s drop touted for tomorrow (Wednesday 16 June) and Game and Argos the following day on Thursday.
As always, we’ll be back again tomorrow, providing you with all the latest news and insight on the PS5 stock drops. We really hope we’ll be able to help you get your hands on one.
In the meantime, if you’re looking to learn more about the PS5, read our review where we put the console head to head with the new Xbox Series X:
As the PS5 launches today, we find if it’s better than the Xbox Series X
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Game PS5 stock UK
With demand still as high as ever, we’re all waiting for the next drop with bated breath. But, Game is predicted to do a drop this week on Thursday 17 June between 9am and 11am.
While there’s no news on stock quantities, PS5 stock tracker, @PS5StockAlertUK, has noted that both disc and digital editions will be available, with bundles having more availability, something we’ve previously noted.
Bundles include a PS5 disc edition with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk). The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Good luck!
Where can I buy a PS5 in UK?
Ah, the question everyone is asking. Sadly, while there was a mini drop at Studio and Ace Studio today, there wasn’t much else, particularly since Argos let us down this morning. But, it’s not all bad news – there’s more stock predicted this week.
We’ve got our fingers crossed for Amazon, which is expected tomorrow. If you want to be in the chance of securing the PS5, follow our helpful tips below:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
PS5 games
Chances are you were eagerly awaiting the release of Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart (£69.99, Game.co.uk), which was released on 11 June. There was so much hype around it, with The Independent’s video games reporter praising in his review that “this is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love.”
But, if you’re looking to give a new game a whirl, Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk) received high praise in our review of the best PS5 games. “It effortlessly captures the free-flowing movement style of the web-slinging superhero, opening up an entire city’s worth of action in a package that’s slick, stylish and looks gorgeous on PS5,” noted our writer.
For more reviewed games, be sure to check out our round-up below:
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Ebuyer to sell ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 bundle via email
Chances are you missed yesterday’s restock on Ebuyer because it sold out immediately. But, fear not, we’ve got some rather interesting news for you.
Reportedly, Ebuyer will sell the PS5 bundle with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with an additional dualsense controller (£576.96, Ebuyer.com) to those who email the company on: product.interest@ebuyer.com.
The product listing still isn’t appearing for us on the website, so we aren’t sure if this is definitely still a thing, but it’s certainly worth giving it a go – the winners will be chosen at random it seems.
Argos PS5 stock drop update
News just in, Argos will not be releasing its PS5 stock this evening. A popular restock tracking account, @PS5UKStock, noted that the retailer’s website will be under maintenance from 12am tonight. The account noted that they thought the reason behind Argos not restocking as planned this morning was down to the fact that some smaller stores hadn’t received stock from the distribution centres.
While it’s a real shame there’s no stock being sold today or tomorrow, it’s predicted that Argos will release its PS5s on Thursday. Finger’s crossed!
When will Amazon restock PS5?
Securing the PS5 is no joke, with stock often selling out in a matter of minutes. But, while Argos let us down with its restock this morning, the stock predicting Twitter accounts @PS5StockUK has made a good point regarding Amazon.
The online giant dropped the Series X today, so if the retailer does have PS5 stock, it will be dropping it tomorrow morning (Wednesday 16 June) as it often releases the two consoles in tandem.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll undoubtedly say it again, but make sure you follow our tips if you want to buy the console on Amazon:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
Fleeting PS5 stock drop at Studio and Ace Studio
Studio and Ace Studio both appeared to have a mini restock of their PS5 disc and digital consoles earlier this afternoon, but many people were left disappointed as both retailers showed the products as out of stock almost instantly, with the queue paused after a matter of minutes.
The PS5 restock tracking Twitter account, @PS5UKStock, tipped off its followers with the news and noted that the retailers may drop the consoles together or shortly after each other, so advised eager gamers to try both. Similarly, they noted that existing account holders can usually order via phone: 0371 200 0378, which is worth noting for the next stock drop.
Game PS5 restock predicted for Thursday 17 June
While the rumoured Argos drop did not have gone ahead, good news is on the horizon for those looking to secure the gold dust that is the PS5 because the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account – a well-known stock tracker – has predicted that Game will be dropping its stock on Thursday 17 June.
While we’re unsure how many consoles will be available, Game usually puts new items up on its website between 9am and 11am and it's recommended that you buy a bundle.
Bundles include a PS5 disc edition with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk). The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
