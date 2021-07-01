The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: AO and Argos are rumoured to drop this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually buy one.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still very hard to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths. So far this week, we’ve seen a small drop from Amazon.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Read more:
You can trust our independent round-ups.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
There was a surprise Scan PS5 drop yesterday evening
Shortly after we logged off for the night, Scan dropped some PS5 bundles onto its website. One bundle included a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Sackboy and an extra dualsense controller (£569.99, Scan.co.uk), while another bundle included Sackboy, Miles Morales, Demon Souls and an extra dualsense controller (£719.99, Scan.co.uk).
They both sold out within a matter of minutes, unfortunately. But at least we got a second drop this week. We’ll let you know if we get any more news on further drops.
PS5 stock UK – What’s coming up this week?
Good morning PS5 seekers! It’s already July – where did the year go eh? – five more months and the PS5 will have been out for a whole year. Half a year has gone since the PS5 came out and yet, we’re all here, still trying to get ourselves the new console.
It was an extremely disappointing end to the month, but just as we logged off for the night yesterday, Scan had a small drop of PS5 bundles – more on that later. What else could we see this week? ShopTo and Studio are long-shot possibilities, and both Argos and AO could drop tomorrow. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
Your friendly, overly-optimistic PS5 stock trackers are heading off for the night
*Rattles cage* Get us out of this PS5 hole and send us all the consoles you have! Once again, no PS5 stock drops took place today, rounding off an extremely mediocre June. We shouldn’t be all that surprised, if we’re honest. Anything compared to the stock drops we had in May would look abysmal.
But with a new month ahead of us, we’re collecting all our positive energy and sending it Sony’s way. Make tomorrow a good day for stock drops, PS5 Gods. Until then, have a great evening, and we’ll be back here tomorrow to help get you a shiny new console!
Need a PS5 charging station?
Whether you’ve been lucky enough to secure a PS5, or you’re preparing for the day you finally get one, you’ll likely want to get your hands on a PS5 charging station as well. It might not be the most exciting accessories, “but if you regularly need to recharge your controllers and you like a neat looking living space, you won’t regret investing in one,” noted our writer in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station (£24, Ao.com) received high praise in our round-up, with our writer adding that “While there are unofficial solutions out there, it’s this official docking station that looks the best. Simply slot one or two controllers in and the charging station soon recharges them up to full while keeping them out of your way and looking good under your TV”.
Why is PS5 out of stock?
The million-dollar question!
There are a number of reasons why the PS5 is always out of stock, but it all stems from the same source: the Covid-19 crisis. The PS5 launched in the middle of a global pandemic. When the manufacturing industry shut down and snapped production supply chains in half.
But while household appliances and rolls of tissue paper eventually came back into stores and onto shelves, the PS5 has proved a different beast entirely.
Demand shot through the roof at the same time that every part of the world suffered a shortage in semiconductors, delaying the production of consumer electronics even further. Couple that with the issues in distribution and you have the recipe for what you see today.
But fear not, we’re on hand to help you secure a PS5 ASAP, so keep this page bookmarked for more updates.
This is why it's so hard to buy a PS5 right now
The Sony PS5 is out of stock and sold out everywhere. This is why there’s a PlayStation 5 shortage and why it’s so hard to get one, from Covid to the Suez Canal
Game PS5 pre-orders reportedly available in stores
Struggling to get a console online? Keep your eyes peeled, as retailers are slowly opening up for in-store pre-orders.
The PS5 stock tracker @PS5UKStock announced on Twitter that Game had started up in-store restocks, with @PS5StockAlertUK providing more details. It’s certainly worth popping down to your local store to see if you can get added to the pre-order list. If you’re included, you might be one of the lucky ones who receives a call. Can’t be bothered? We’ll let you know when Game updates its PS5 landing page with new pre-order dates.
Sony PS5 beta programme
If you managed to secure a PS5 at the Amazon drop yesterday – firstly, massive congratulations, it was a quick one – and secondly, Sony has launched a new scheme that might just interest you.
The PlayStation 5 system software beta programme gives you first access to test and try out some of the new and upcoming features to see how well they work. By providing feedback, you’ll be helping Sony’s development of its software, which is frankly very exciting!
You’ll need to register your interest and you’ll receive an email with all the information and details on how to take part.
You need Sony’s new PS5 controller – the details to know
While you might not have got a PS5 just yet, why not invest in a second dualsense controller so that when you get a PS5, you can get to work with your pals straight away. Sony’s new colourways of its dualsense controller sure do look fine – and are available now.
Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense cosmic red controller: £64.99, Argos.co.uk
This is an eye-catching controller and features a sleek two-tone black and red colourway. According to Sony, the “striking design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos”. It features the same blue hue that’s present on the white dualsense controller, which comes with a PS5 console as standard.
How to get your hands on these lush new PS5 dualsense controller colours
The new PS5 DualSense controllers come in midnight black and cosmic red. Here’s how much they cost and how to pre-order them from Amazon and Game
PS5 price UK
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series X – conveniently also out of stock in most retailers. But the Xbox series S (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series X) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series X and PS5.
