The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually buy one.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still very hard to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths. So far this week, we’ve seen a small drop from Amazon.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
What PS5 stock will be available today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! It’s been a quiet week so far for PS5 drops, but we hope beyond hope that we’ll get one final drop before the month is out. Yesterday we got that long-rumoured Amazon drop at last, and we could see AO drop next.
We could also see drops at ShopTo and Studio, with an Argos drop potentially coming on Friday. As ever, we’ll be here with all the updates. Keep your eyes peeled for more.
Goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
It’s been a fairly quiet day for PS5 restocks, but we did finally get that Amazon drop, which was predicted to take place during the Prime Day shopping event. Sadly it only lasted 20 minutes, but we hope at least some of you managed to secure a console. Surprisingly, the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle didn’t drop, instead we only saw the disc edition and digital consoles drop on the retailer’s website.
There’s a chance that Argos could drop tonight at 1am, but since it started in-store drops, we’ve seen it drop at 8am. In any case, we’ll be here tomorrow bright and early to bring you the PS5 stock updates as they happen. Ta-ta for now!
‘Scarlet Nexus' PS5 is out now
If you’ve been hiding under a rock and popped up when you heard the words Scarlet Nexus, hello! The game is out now. The anime-style action game puts you in control of Yuito Sumeragi, a novice psionic soldier or Kasane Randall, the mysterious Scout. This fast-paced combat game is said to make you feel like you’re playing through dual stories of anime – giving it the feel of a series as opposed to a film. As for the visuals, critics have been calling them incredible.
So, if you’ve managed to get your hands on the PS5 during one of the restocks, you’ll want to add this game to your collection. It was released on 25 June and costs £49.75 at Amazon.
When is the next BT PS5 restock?
We could be about to see a PS5 restock at the BT shop and BT-owned EE in the next few weeks, according to a Twitter PS5 stock tracking page. The retailer is slated for a restock between 19 July and 23 July.
We recommend signing up for alerts on BT’s website as it uses a priority code system similar to other retailers like Currys – who has recently stopped its VIP code system. EE works a bit differently in that only EE customers on the EE network will be able to buy a PS5 console from the network provider’s website.
Want an Xbox Series X instead?
Similarly to Sony, Microsoft is experiencing restock issues with its next-generation console: the Xbox Series X, but this is improving rapidly, with restocks occurring weekly at different retailers.
Finding a retailer with stock is quite the challenge and requires luck as well as research. To give you a helping hand, we’ve got a detailed guide to how you can get your hands on the Xbox Series X, where we list every retailer that has previously had stock or offered pre-orders, and their expected restock dates.
We’re always refreshing it with the latest information on when new consoles are expected to come in, so make sure to bookmark it for all the updates.
‘Doom Eternal' PS5 upgrade available now
If you were lucky enough to secure a PS5 in one of the previous drops and have a PS4 copy of Doom Eternal, we have some good news for you! From today, you can download the PS5 upgrade, and it doesn’t matter if you’ve got a physical disc or bought it from the PlayStation Store. The upgrade includes support for a higher frame rate, performance mode, running up to 120FPS in 1584p resolution, as well as a balanced mode and a ray tracing mode. Ultimately, games will look better, sharper and play faster with the PS5 upgrade.
Best PS5 headset
Managed to secure a PS5 during the Amazon drop earlier? It’s probably wise to partner it with a new headset. While there is no shortage of gaming headsets currently available, “the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special”, according to our reviewer of the best PS5 accessories.
It’s “made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind” and “its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience”, creating the feeling that “things are truly happening all around you”. As for the audio, “it sounds fantastic”, and “it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing”.
Tips for the next AO.com PS5 drop
AO.com is rumoured to be the next retailer to have a PS5 stock drop this week. Ahead of it, we wanted to help by compiling a few handy tips to securing one.
Make sure that you’ve created an account and that all your payment details have been set up for quicker checkout. Once live, click through to the bundle of your choice because you can’t add the PS5 to your bag on the main PS5 landing page.
- Sadly, there aren’t any drop patterns for an AO restock. It seems to drop consoles any time between 9am and 3pm.
- If it says “out of stock”, refresh the page every 10 seconds or so. Click the key point above for a more detailed hack for securing a console when it’s live on the site.
- The retailer used to take phone orders, but word on the street now is that it has recently stopped doing this due to the high demand.
Upcoming PS5 games: ‘Life is Strange: True Colours'
Lots of new games are slated for the second half of this year. There’s only three months left before we get Square Enix’s next game in the developer’s Life is Strange series. Life is Strange: True Colours is due out on 10 September and will follow Alex Chen as she reunites with her brother after eight long years. We’re looking forward to it, and hopefully by the time it comes out, you’ll have a PS5 console in your hands. You can pre-order the game now for £49.99.
When is the next Very PS5 restock going to take place?
Very has quickly become one of our favourite PS5 retailers, after a long period of time when it was at the bottom of our pile (it went 76 days without a PS5 drop – we don’t mention those dark days anymore). Why is it our new favourite? Because its recent drops have been long and fruitful, usually lasting for hours on end.
The last Very PS5 restock occurred last Tuesday, and the console was in stock for a mammoth four hours – it was the same story the time before that as well. There’s no rumoured date for the next Very drop, but when it does land, it will most likely take place in the morning between 9am and 11am.
