This week we’ve seen drops from Very, Asda, Game and Smyths Toys, with more rumoured to follow (The Independent)

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very difficult to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the monster drops we had in April, this week we’ve already seen a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-person drops at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.

Still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 restock updates UK What PS5 drops are expected today?

Amazon PS5 restock update

Abandoned and other upcoming PS5 games Show latest update 1624522801 Abandoned and other upcoming PS5 games If you’ve managed to secure the PlayStation console, congratulations! You may now be wanting to know about the upcoming PS5 games – we’ve already mentioned how you can pre-order Scarlet Nexus (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) ahead of its release tomorrow, but Abandoned is yet another one to keep your eye out for. Having announced in April that the game would be coming, there have been delays and setbacks for the developers, so much so Blue Box took to Twitter on Sunday (20 June) to announced that the app would be delayed five days, taking us up to tomorrow – we’ll see what happens! Eva Waite-Taylor 24 June 2021 09:20 1624521901 Pre-order Scarlet Nexus for PS5 now Scarlet Nexus (PS5): £49.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon) The anime-style action game Scarlet Nexus puts you in control of Yuito Sumeragi, a novice psionic soldier or Kasane Randall, the mysterious Scout. This fast-paced combat game is said to make you feel like you’re playing through dual stories of anime – giving it the feel of a series as opposed to a film. As for the visuals, they’re being touted as incredible! So, if you’ve managed to get your hands on the PS5 during one of the restocks, you’ll want to add this game to your collection! It’ll be released tomorrow. Pre-order now Eva Waite-Taylor 24 June 2021 09:05 1624521104 Amazon PS5 restock Yesterday was a big day for restocks, Very had a very long drop while Amazon’s is still yet to materialise. One stock tracker, @PS5StockAlertUK, shared on Twitter this morning that the PlayStation 5 + Ratchet & Clank bundle they were waiting for had dropped on Amazon in Germany, which left us wondering whether we’ll see it in the UK next? Of course, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest updates as they come! Eva Waite-Taylor 24 June 2021 08:51 1624519864 What PS5 drops can we expect today? Good morning PS5 hunters! Welcome to IndyBest’s live blog, where we give you the latest details on PS5 drops in the UK as they land. It’s a quiet morning so far as there’s no rumoured drops for the rest of this week. However, if you’ve followed our coverage for a while, you’ll know that surprise restocks are common, and we’ll be here to let you know when they arrive. Alex Lee 24 June 2021 08:31

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.