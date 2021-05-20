PS5 restock – live: Latest updates from Game, AO, Currys, Amazon and more
Desperate to get your hands on the new Playstation? We’ve got all the latest intel on stock drops here
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.
It’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
Over the past month, we’ve been tracking updates across all the major retailers, with Game, Argos and Amazon’s restock coming and going in the flash of an eye.
But, it’s not all bad news, as Game is expected to restock this week, and there’s also rumours that Very and John Lewis & Partners will follow suit.
Owing to the high demand, we’re on hand to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Argos PS5 restock tips
PS5 stock was available at Argos on 10 May at around 3am, but it sold out within a few hours.
You can still add the console to your trolley, but when you try to checkout you won’t find any in stock at any store – near or far.
Keep checking back because you could still bag the PS5 from Argos. If you’re struggling to get one, the iOS and Android app are known to perform better than the retailer’s website.
What Game PS5 bundles will be available?
Game has a whopping 36 different bundles for you to choose from. We’ve selected a few good ones below – the links will put you directly into the queue when stock drops.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
The PlayStation 5 digital edition also has some neat PS5 bundles. You can get a 12-month PS+ subscription and a £50 gift card (£459.98, Game.co.uk) or a PS5 bundle with an extra dual sense control (£484.96, Game.co.uk).
PS5 console accessories ahead of Game restock
If you’re feeling lucky about the PS5 restock at Game, you’ll want to know what the best accessories are. Luckily, we’ve found them:
What time will Game drop its stock?
PSA: 22 new bundles added to Game’s restock, and stock trackers are predicting a drop this afternoon
Ao.com PS5
The online retailer dropped a small number of PS5 consoles yesterday – do you know any fellow gamers that were lucky enough to get their hands on one of them?
Pre-order PS5’s new ‘cosmic red’ and ‘midnight black’ dualsense controllers
Want to get your hands on the new dualsense controllers? Here’s how:
Amazon PS5 restock – update
The Playstation 5 sold out at Amazon in just 30 minutes yesterday! Gamers were able to purchase it from Amazon’s website. Thankfully, unlike some other retailers’ websites, which have been known to crash in the past due to the high demand, Amazon has pretty robust servers, so the site didn’t go down.
Why is the PS5 so hard to buy?
For those of you wondering why it’s so desperately difficult to get a PS5, we’ve got one word for you: Covid-19 (or is that two?).
The PS5 launched in the middle of a global health crisis when production lines across the globe were shut down and everyone was encouraged to stay at home. The demand for home electronics shot through the roof as people found themselves with nothing to do but bake banana bread, leading to a shortage in semiconductors, the chips which power the PS5 and many other consumer gadgets.
This messy situation is what has led to the current shortage of PS5 consoles. If you want to read more about why it’s so hard to buy a PS5, have a read of our explainer on the PS5 shortage. Sony’s boss expects production of PS5 consoles to ramp up in the summer, so hopefully, bigger drops are on the horizon.
Good advice ahead of Game PS5 restock
Game PS5 stock update
Game is expected to drop PS5 consoles either today or tomorrow. Yesterday, the retailer added new bundles to its website and set the release date for 28 May.
It’s a bit confusing because while you can click the preorder links, all they’ll do is bounce you back to the main PS5 hub. Once PS5 stock goes live on Game, these preorder links will start to work. You will be able to preorder the console from Game’s website when it does drop, expected sometime between 9am and 11am.
