PS5 restock UK– live: Game has PS5 consoles in stock now
Desperate to get your hands on the new Playstation? We’ve got all the latest intel on stock drops here
Update: Game PS5 consoles in stock now. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.
It’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
Over the past month, we’ve been tracking updates across all the major retailers, with Game, Argos and Amazon’s restock coming and going in the flash of an eye.
But, it’s not all bad news, as Game is expected to restock this week, and there’s also rumours that Very and John Lewis & Partners will follow suit.
Owing to the high demand, we’re on hand to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Game PS5 queue
What a morning! Following rumours about Game’s big PS5 drop, the console is available to pre-order now.
Undoubtedly, gamers will find themselves in a queue on the Game website to buy one of the sought after PS5 consoles. Some unlucky people have been getting to the checkout, refreshing and then find themselves at the back of the queue or it out of stock.
Our advice? Stay in the queue and do not refresh. Good luck.
Gamers share their success in securing a PS5 in latest Game drop
Game just dropped a number of PS5 bundles (from £489.97, Game.co.uk) and gamers have been sharing their successes on Twitter:
Have you managed to get your hands on one?
If not, the PlayStation 5 digital edition has some neat PS5 bundles. You can get a 12-month PS+ subscription and a £50 gift card (£459.98, Game.co.uk) or a PS5 bundle with an extra dual sense control (£484.96, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
Game – PS5 stock available now
News flash – PS5 is in stock at Game and is available to pre-order now.
It’s dropped a range of bundles, and we’ve selected a few good ones below – the links will put you directly into the queue.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon's Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
The PlayStation 5 digital edition also has some neat PS5 bundles. You can get a 12-month PS+ subscription and a £50 gift card (£459.98, Game.co.uk) or a PS5 bundle with an extra dual sense control (£484.96, Game.co.uk).
So what about the Xbox Series X?
Similarly to Sony, Microsoft is experiencing restock issues with its next-generation device, the Xbox Series X.
Finding a retailer with stock is quite the challenge and requires luck as well as research. To give you a helping hand, we’ve got a detailed guide to how you can get your hands on the Xbox Series X, detailing every retailer that has previously had stock or offered pre-orders.
The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 update
If you haven’t heard, The Last of Us Part 2 (£29.49, Amazon.co.uk) received its PS5 performance patch yesterday. The free upgrade is 299MB in size (version 1.08) and you’ll finally be able to play Naughty Dog’s stellar game in 60FPS.
It also adds higher resolution visuals, faster load times and best of all, now supports haptic feedback for those playing on Sony’s dualsense controller (£56.10, Amazon.co.uk). The follow-up to the first zombie survival game saw Ellie take the reins from Joel, and it earned Naughty Dog a massive 300 Game of the Year awards in 2020.
Asda PS5 restock update
Asda dropped its stock of the Playstation 5 at 8:40am on 13 May. It sold out within minutes. For future reference, if you’re having issues, add the PS5 (£449.99, Direct.asda.com) to your wish list and then add it to your basket. They don’t make things easy, do they?
Why are there PS5 restock problems?
You’ll likely know that the new Playstation 5 is like gold dust – but why have there been so many restock problems? Well, essentially it’s all down to coronavirus.
Having launched in the middle of a global health crisis, production lines across the globe were shut down and everyone was encouraged to stay at home. At which point demand for home electronics shot through the roof as people found themselves with nothing to do, leading to a shortage in semiconductors (i.e. the chips which power the PS5 and many other consumer gadgets).
This messy situation is what has led to the current shortage of PS5 consoles. If you want to read more about why it’s so hard to buy a PS5, have a read of our explainer on the PS5 shortage. Sony’s boss expects production of PS5 consoles to ramp up in the summer, so hopefully, bigger drops are on the horizon.
PS5 external hard drive
There’s no expandable storage for the PS5 just yet, so if you’re searching for an external hard drive, turn to the Seagate 4TB HDD (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which received high praise in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
“The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go,” noted our writer.
The extensive storage capacity means it’s possible to store more than 100 PlayStation 4 games, “so you should never run out of room.” As for the design, it’s subtle and can easily be placed among your “TV unit without it looking too noticeable or taking up too much space.”
Make sure you’re prepared ahead of the arrival of your PS5.
Argos PS5 restock tips
PS5 stock was available at Argos on 10 May at around 3am, but it sold out within a few hours.
You can still add the console to your trolley, but when you try to checkout you won’t find any in stock at any store – near or far.
Keep checking back because you could still bag the PS5 from Argos. If you’re struggling to get one, the iOS and Android app are known to perform better than the retailer’s website.
What Game PS5 bundles will be available?
Game has a whopping 36 different bundles for you to choose from. We’ve selected a few good ones below – the links will put you directly into the queue when stock drops.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
The PlayStation 5 digital edition also has some neat PS5 bundles. You can get a 12-month PS+ subscription and a £50 gift card (£459.98, Game.co.uk) or a PS5 bundle with an extra dual sense control (£484.96, Game.co.uk).
