Update: BT has just sent out PS5 codes. Argos, Currys, John Lewis and Asda could all drop stock next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. Could August fare any better? Hopefully. We’ve got our fingers crossed that all the major retailers will have at least two drops this month.
If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s still hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Good night from your IndyBest PS5 stock trackers
We were not expecting BT to drop a bunch of consoles today, but lo and behold, it did, and and made a typically dry Monday an exciting one indeed. Most of the PS5 action will start tomorrow, with EE already confirming that stock is going to drop on its website at 8am in the morning. But we could also see Argos, Currys, John Lewis and Asda drop stock as well.
Come back tomorrow and we’ll give you all the latest news and updates as they happen, alerting you as soon as PS5 stock becomes available. For now, we’re signing off!
EE PS5 consoles will drop tomorrow morning at 8am
EE has confirmed that the PS5 will be going live for existing and eligible pay monthly customers tomorrow at 8am. If you’re on the EE network and have a pay monthly account, head over to EE’s website tomorrow morning. The network is giving customers the chance to spread the cost of the console over 11 months, interest-free.
Bookmark this page and log in tomorrow morning. Good luck! If you aren’t an EE customer, plenty more drops are expected tomorrow.
Need a BT PS5 code?
If you didn’t hear, the PlayStation 5 is now available at the BT Shop. The issue is, you can only buy a console if you registered your interest in advance, otherwise you won’t have been sent a code. Luckily, a bunch of the stock trackers on Twitter are currently hosting quick -turnaround giveaways. If you don’t have a code, it’s worth taking part in one or two or all of them. As far as we can tell, stock is still available.
Could Smyths Toys PS5 consoles drop this week?
After BT finally dropped its consoles, what’s next in PS5 land? Smyths Toys is one retailer which has an outside chance of dropping stock this week.
Smyths Toys last had a restock on 20 July at 8:30am. Smyths isn’t the easiest retailer to secure online stock from, however, with consoles only being available via click and collect. Its website doesn’t always show the PS5 as being in stock for everyone either, even if someone from the same city as you has managed to buy the console.
BT PS5 stock available now
It’s been more than two months since the BT Shop last had a PS5 restock, but now it’s finally here. The PS5 is now available at BT. There’s a catch though, you’ll need to have signed up for PS5 alerts from the retailer ahead of time, or you won’t have received a code to buy the console. Check your inboxes now.
We expect stock to go quickly, so redeem the code as soon as you can. Unlike Currys, everyone who has registered their interest will be sent a code. The page will say that the console is sold out if you haven’t navigated to the site from the BT link in your email. Good luck!
The ‘Splitgate’ PS5 and PS4 launch has been delayed to August
Portal-inspired shooter Splitgate was supposed to launch on the PS5 last week, but thanks to gamers overwhelming the open beta servers, the game is now going to be released sometime in August instead.
“Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us. With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth,” said 1047 Games CEO and co-founder Ian Proulx. “We’ve worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience, and our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community.”
PS5 digital edition vs PS5 disc edition
Most of the time, PS5 stockists have both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition in stock. One pattern we’ve been noticing recently is that the digital edition console is selling out before the disc edition console. But what’s the difference between the two?
Really, the only difference is that there’s no disc drive in the digital edition of the console. This is why it’s cheaper. That said, it’s often more difficult to secure than the disc edition.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
