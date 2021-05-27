PS5 restock UK – live: Game, Smyths, Currys and Shopto restock updates
Follow live for the latest restock updates from UK retailers including Tesco, Very, Argos and more
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as Very, Littlewoods and Shopto all restocked yesterday, with Game following shortly behind. Currys sent out VIP codes too. Last week, we saw smaller drops at AO and Amazon, as well as another restock from Game that lasted an hour and a half.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Read more:
You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Ghost of Tsushima PS4 game on sale
PS4 games are also on sale during PlayStation’s Days of Play sale. While Currys doesn’t have stock of the PS5 in at the moment, it does have a massive discount on ‘Ghost of Tsushima’.
‘Ghost of Tsushima’: Was £46.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk
Ghost of Tsushima is our favourite open-world game and features in our round-up of the best PS4 games.
It provides cinematic gameplay at its finest, “with a unique fighting system that sees you using wild new tactics to fend off the Mongols once and for all”, our reviewer said. “As well as stealthing and assassinating, you’ll also enjoy intense one-on-one duels reminiscent of films like Yojimbo.”
Currys VIP PS5 codes have been sent out
Currys becomes the fifth major retailer to have a drop today. For anyone signed up to Currys VIP pass draw, the retailer has just sent out a batch of new codes. You have 72 hours to redeem the code before it expires. We’d recommend checking both your inbox and your spam folder – you might be one of the chosen ones. The rate at which these Currys VIP code drops seem to be increasing in frequency,, with the last drop happening on Saturday.
Resident Evil Village PS5 game on sale
Another game that’s part of PlayStation’s Days of Play sale is Resident Evil Village.You can save nearly £5 on the game’s original price at Amazon.
‘Resident Evil Village’: Was £53.44, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
The latest entry in the long-running survival horror series, Resident Evil Village further departs from its old-school zombie heritage and continues in the vein of the immersive, first-person horror experience that made Resident Evil 7 such a huge success.
Set in a fictional Romanian village overrun by a bunch of absolute creeps, the game is part Island of Doctor Moreau, part What We Do In The Shadows, and part abandoned ghost train at a local amusement park that had to be shut down over safety concerns. The ever-present threat of the game’s nightmarish cast of vampires, werewolves and monsters that resemble the contents of a butcher’s wheelie bin make for a claustrophobic and thrilling adventure.
Game PS5 restock sold out
And that’s it. After nearly four hours of the PS5 being in stock, the console and all PS5 bundles have now sold out at the retailer. That was one of the longest drops we have ever seen since the console was first released in November 2020, and it’s definitely a promising sign for things to come. If you weren’t able to secure one, Smyths Toys and Amazon could be the next retailers to drop. Keep an eye out on our PS5 stock tracking page below for all the latest updates.
We’ve got all the details on when the PS5 is going to be back in stock
When will Sony playstation 5 console bundles be restocked? When is a PS5 restock happening and where to buy it from Currys, Very, Argos, John Lewis and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
For more shopping insights, why not sign up to our IndyBest newsletter? Every Friday, we’ll take you through all the latest on the PS5 restock – including why there’s a PS5 shortage. We’ll also keep you in the loop when it comes to any new products we’ve tested and think you need to know about.
Some of our most recent newsletters included ideas on gifts to buy for the old man this Father’s Day, and details on Aldi’s famous hanging egg chair.
Game PS5 restock: What PS5 bundles are still available?
Miraculously, the PS5 is still in stock at Game. But you might have noticed that every single bundle says pre-order. A Twitter tipster has provided a neat little hack to get around this and filter out all of the bundles no longer in stock.
If you want to have a go, navigate to Game’s website and try the trick for yourself. We’ve changed it to true in that link already. It seems that all the cheap bundles have been snapped up for now.
Next Smyths Toys PS5 restock
As the excitement of the PS5 drops this morning begin to cool down, we’re looking ahead to some of the next PS5 drops. Smyths Toys is one retailer expected to have a restock next week. Its website says that both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition are due back in stock in June. Twitter stock trackers are currently predicting that stock will return between 3 June and 5 June. This could be earlier, however. We will update our PS5 stock tracker page if we hear anything more concrete.
Marvel’s Spider man PS5 game on sale now
It seems like, for now, Game still has stock of the PS5 available, although reports are suggesting that only the more expensive bundles are left. For those of you who’ve maanged to buy a PS5 today, Sony currently has a number of PS5 games on sale. One of our favoruites is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ ultimate edition: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk
Spider-Man: Miles Morales was our pick for the best action title in our round-up of the best PS5 games. Our reviewer said that the game “refines the original’s formula” with a “streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers”.
Our reviewer added that “the city looks stunning too, dressed up in fancy modern ray-tracing effects that make the real world seem unacceptably bleak”.
Game PS5 restock live (again)
It appears that the PS5 and PS5 bundles have just come back in stock at Game. Yup, we’ve got no idea what’s going on today, but the bundle page is live again, and queues have been reactivated.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
You can also get a PS5 disc edition bundle, which includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
Very PS5 restock sold out
And another retailer bites the dust. PS5 consoles at Very are now sold out. Lots of people ave taken to Twitter to complain about being in the Very queue and not actually being able to buy one. But well done to those who did manage to bag a console this morning. It’s been one eventful day of PS5 stock drops.
The question is... Will we be waiting another 77 days for Very to have another PS5 stock drop? Let’s hope not.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.