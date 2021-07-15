The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Smyths, Very and Asda PS5 consoles could drop today
Follow live as we report the latest news on PS5 stock at AO, Argos, Game and more
Update: Very, Smyths Toys and Asda could drop this morning. Read on for more information.
It’s been six months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.
Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, the only highlights were a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday. This week, we’ve had a drop at John Lewis, Amazon and now Ace Studio, with more predicted to follow this morning.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Game could drop PS5 consoles next week
Game has just updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 30 July. The retailer usually drops stock about a week and a half before their stated release date. This means we could see a drop between 21 and 22 July. The retailer always drops new stock between 9am and 11am.
The @PS5UKStock Twitter account even says that there’s a chance the retailer could drop new stock today. That would be the dream, right? We’ll be watching with eager anticipation.
When could Smyths Toys have a PS5 restock?
Smyths Toys is another candidate in line for a stock drop this morning. The guys over at @PS5StockAlertUK believe that more PS5 stock could drop either today or tomorrow. It’s not the easiest website to secure stock from, however, with consoles going in and out like a flickering bulb.
It’s been weeks since the last Smyths restock, and like other retailers, it’s begun accepting in-store pre-orders. You’ll have to ask a staff member for some more details, meaning yes, you’ll have to talk to a real human being. Worth trying... if you dare.
When is the next Very PS5 restock?
After months of tracking PS5 stock, it’s only natural that certain retailers have risen up to become our favourite PS5 stockists. Yes, we play favourites here.
One of these retailers is Very. It’s purely because – in the two most recent drops – stock has lasted a whopping four hours. We don’t know how it manages to keep stock in for so long, but it’s doing a great job. It’s why we’re pretty pumped to see that Very could drop sometime today. If it does, it will likely happen between 9am and 10am this morning.
Ace Studio just had a tiny drop
At around 7:30am, Ace Studio dropped a couple of PS5 disc edition bundles onto its website. The folks at @PS5UKStock didn’t think there would be a lot of them, and they were right.
The bundles sold out within literal minutes. We can’t see what bundles were available because we’re stuck in a queue with that slow-walking man. Hopefully bigger drops are on the horizon today. Plus we’ve received news on the next Game drop and potential in-store drops at BT. Stick around for all the details.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! We’re back with some more stock tracking goodness, and hopefully today is going to be great for a hefty stock drop. The rumour mill suggests drops will take place at Very, Smyths Toys and Asda today, so keep your eyes peeled.
We’ve also just had a nice (very little) drop at Ace Studio this morning, which we’ll tell you about in a short while. For now, grab your morning coffee and sit tight as we wait for the PS5s to start rolling in.
Goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
So, here’s the deal. We only got one drop today – from Amazon, but it was one of the most interesting drops we’ve seen. Why? Because for the first time, only Prime members were able to purchase the console. As we explained earlier on, this is a pretty good development for most people as it will help in the battle against scalping bots. Scalpers will now have more of a hard time hoovering up consoles, giving you a better chance of checking out.
While we didn’t see drops at Very, Asda or Smyths Toys today, all three of them could drop tomorrow instead. We’re heading off for tonight, but we’ll be back here again tomorrow morning to help you secure a console. Bye for now!
What about Xbox series X stock?
Fed up of trying to get a PS5? It isn’t the only console which is ridiculously hard to secure. Microsoft is also experiencing restock problems, so spare a thought for those struggling to get the Xbox series X as well. The Series X situation started to improve in June, but it seems like the well has dried up again in July.
Finding a retailer with Xbox stock isn’t the easiest task, so to help give you a fighting chance, we’ve got a detailed guide walking you through how exactly you can get your hands on the Xbox series X. In the guide, you’ll find out expected restock dates and a list of the top tips for each retailer. Check back frequently for the latest information.
New ‘F1 2021’ game for PS5
Racing fans, there’s a new F1 game speeding onto the scene this week, and you won’t want to miss it. F1 2021 (£59.99, Argos.co.uk) is released on the PS5 this Friday, and will make a great addition to your shiny new bubble wrap-coddled console.
The reviews for F1 2021 dropped yesterday, and the next-generation Formula 1 simulator is drawing praise for its pristine, ray-traced graphics and sublime performance on PS5.
Need a PS5 headset?
Got your hands on a PS5 at the Amazon drop this morning? You’re probably going to want to pair it with some neat accessories to help level up your game.
If so, check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said that “there’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special”. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can “feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you”.
Our reviewer concluded that, “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet.”
