Update: Argos PS5 stock is now live, Game expected to drop next. Read on for more information.
It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a resurgence. July has been a mixed bag so far, but restocks have been picking up pace again, with six drops last week from the likes of Amazon and John Lewis. This week we’re set to see seven major drops take place, with Very and Smyths Toys having a restock yesterday and Argos today.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, there’s hope. We’re on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up and much more. Happy hunting.
Argos PS5 stock now live
Good morning PS5 hunters, and what a glorious morning it is! It’s just turned 8am and we’ve already had a drop at Argos.
The drop is happening region by region, and it’s only available for collection and not delivery, so you’ll have to pop into your nearest store. Immediate collection is definitely happening though. Keep refreshing if your location hasn’t appeared yet.
As usual, the retailer set stock live in the early hours of the morning, but no one was able to check out. Good luck!
Good night for now, PS5 hunters
To think, there was once a time in our lives when Very was the worst retailer for PS5 stock drops, having not had a restock for well over 80 days. Now? Now, Very has made a comeback to rival that of Matthew McConaughey. Its restock lasted a whole two hours today, with its previous two restocks lasting well into the four hour mark. Well done Very, you’ve done us all proud.
‘F1 2021’ PS5
F1 2021 has only been out for a few days and it’s already had its first major patch. Those divine ray tracing effects on the PS5 have sadly been patched out by the developer. For those who don’t know, ray tracing is a rendering technique that can produce incredibly realistic lighting effects.
“We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing. As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course,” the patch update reads.
Buy now: £54.99 (Amazon.co.uk)
Need a new pair of wireless earbuds?
In search of a new pair of wireless earbuds? We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market.
Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover or a fitness fan on a budget, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash out.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
Yes! Indeed you can. The overwhelming majority of PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store and play them on the PS5.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, any physical PS4 games you’ve bought will become redundant, sadly.
Stuck on which games to go for? Read our review of the best PS4 games and the best PS5 games for some inspo.
Want an Xbox series X instead?
Fed up of trying to get a PS5? We know, all those queues and waiting rooms can be a little bit draining, but spare a thought for those on the hunt for an Xbox series X console as well. Microsoft is also experiencing restock problems. The Series X situation started to improve in June, but it seems like the well has dried up again in July.
Finding a retailer with Xbox stock isn’t the easiest task, so to help give you a fighting chance, we’ve launched an Xbox series X restock liveblog, where we bring you all the Xbox stock updates as and when they happen. Follow along for all the juiciest news.
PS5 disc edition vs PS5 digital edition: What’s the difference?
Most of the time, PS5 stockists have both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition in stock. Earlier today, Very had both available, with the digital edition selling out before the disc edition console. But what’s the difference between the two?
Really, the only difference is that there’s no disc drive in the digital edition of the console. This is why it’s cheaper. That said, it’s often more difficult to secure than the disc edition.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
Best PS5 games
Although the PlayStation 5 is only eight months old, there are already a good number of PS5 exclusives available for you to pick up and we’ve reviewed some in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
In Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protege, Miles Morales. “A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our reviewer added.
Very PS5 stock has now sold out
After what felt like forever, Very has now sold out of both the PS5 disc edition console bundles and the digital edition console bundles. The drop lasted about two hours, with most of that time spent inside a waiting room. It didn’t last as long as the four hour drop we had in June, but two hours is still pretty hefty.
‘FIFA 22' release date
Well done to those of you who managed to secure a console at Very this morning. You’ve bagged the console just in time for the FIFA 22 release. Last week, it was revealed that FIFA 22 would be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic FIFA experience.
If you pre-order the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player , so it’s worth pre-ordering if you want a head-start on making a solid team.
