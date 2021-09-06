The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: When Amazon, Game and Very could restock consoles this week
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Very, Amazon and Game this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with a lengthy drop at AO.com, smaller drops at Ace Studio and ShopTo, and Currys PC World sending out its PS5 VIP passcodes all in the first week. let. Fingers crossed week two will be even better.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Could Very PS5 consoles drop this week?
The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 24 August, with stock going live at 10am. The retailer has quickly become the dark horse of the restock scene, with the latest drop lasting nearly three hours long.
Another drop at the retailer could take place this week, potentially on 7 or 8 September. We expect stock to go live between 9am and 11.30am in the morning. More updates to follow!
It’s the end of free PS5 upgrades as we know it, it’s the end
We’ve just received some disastrous news from Sony. Luckily, it’s not about PS5 stock, but about free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Despite offering free PS5 upgrades up until now, Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive’s CEO, has confirmed in a blog post addendum that, moving forward, PS5 upgrades will no longer be free.
“I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)–both digital and physical*–will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5,” Ryan said in the post. “This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.”
The update from Ryan came following significant backlash from fans, who had initially been told that Horizon Forbidden West would get a free PS5 upgrade.
When could Game PS5 stock drop?
Game is one of the retailers that we predict will drop stock this week. In late August, the retailer updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 17 September.
Game usually drops its haul of consoles a week and a half before the stated release date, so we’re expecting a drop sometime between 8 and 9 September this week. There are 27 bundles on offer, so get perusing and pick your favourite in advance.
Argos PS5 stock rumoured to drop next week
Argos hasn’t had a drop since 10 August, but the retailer is indeed predicted to have another restock this month. According to @PS5StockAlertUK’s moles, who are busy scurrying around the retailer’s abode, the retailer expects a shipment of consoles to arrive sometime around 8 September.
This means that a drop could happen the following week, potentially sometime between 14 and 17 September. Expect stock to go live at 8am on the dot.
When could Amazon PS5 consoles drop?
The PS5 was predicted to drop at Amazon last week, but it never materialised, with reports suggesting that the shortage in... everything, is also having yet another knock-on effect on the PS5 and the retailers selling it. We’re predicting Amazon to drop either tomorrow or Wednesday between 8.30am and 9.30am. Watch this space.
There’s a high probability that the Amazon drop will only be available to Prime Subscribers, so we’d recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial if you aren’t already a member. Since early July, the retailer has only ever made the console available to its Prime cohort.
What PS5 stock drops could we see this week?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PS5 stock tracking action! Yesterday afternoon, as we predicted, ShopTo had a sharp, short drop of its digital edition console with an extra midnight black dualsense controller (£419.85, Shopto.net). Sunday has certainly emerged as the retailer’s favourite drop day in the past couple of months.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.