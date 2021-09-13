How many retailers will drop the console today? (The Independent)

Update: PS5 restock expected at Game and BT this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo, while Currys PC World sent out its PS5 VIP pass codes all in the first week. On Monday. we saw a drop at BT, Ace Studio joined the fray again on Tuesday and Smyths on Wednesday.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Key Points Argos is expected to get PS5 stock on 14 September

Will Game have a PS5 restock this week? Show latest update 1631520554 Argos is expected to get PS5 stock on 14 September (The Independent) We’re hearing some very exciting news from Argos, which is expected to have a PS5 restock tomorrow, 14 September. Most stores across the UK are expected to have stock ready to sell this Tuesday, and this will include both the regular PS5 and the PS5 digital edition. The restock is expected to go live in the morning, sometime between 8am and 10am, and consoles will be available to secure online. Alistair Charlton 13 September 2021 09:09 1631519551 Will Game have a PS5 restock this week? Game is one of the retailers we expect to have a PS5 restock this week. In fact, the retailer has gone so far as to put a release date for both models of PS5 on its website. Yes, we know the consoles were first released back in the autumn of 2020, but securing PS5 stock is still a struggle due to the ongoing global chip shortage. So that’s why Game is stating a release date, for both models of PS5, of 17 September. That’s this Friday, so you shouldn’t have long to wait to secure yourself a shiny new console. Game has also updated its PS5 bundles page , with these also showing a release date of 17 September. With no fewer than 58 different bundles on offer, we’re hoping this restock will be a big one. Alistair Charlton 13 September 2021 08:52 1631518210 What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Good morning and welcome back to another week of PS5 stock tracking! Over the weekend ShopTo restocked bundles, proving once again that Sunday is one of the retailer’s favourite drop days. But what about this week? Well, we’re predicting restocks at Game and BT this week. Stay tuned and we’ll take you through all the drops as and when they happen. Eva Waite-Taylor 13 September 2021 08:30

