Update: Argos PS5 consoles are currently in stock. Amazon and Game could drop next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from the likes of EE, BT, John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys, Very, Asda and more. This week is already looking to be just as good, with ShopTo dropping yesterday and Argos already having a drop today.
If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s definitely hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Amazon PS5 stock could drop this morning
As Argos stock continues to go live, Amazon is another retailer we have our eye on this morning. The Bezosverse could have a drop sometime between now and 10am. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to buy the console, however. If you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. The disc edition console usually drops before the digital edition console, so stay alert and don’t panic if your console of choice hasn’t dropped yet. While Amazon still has a few hoops it makes customers jump through to buy a PS5, it’s nothing compared to Argos, who drops stock on a region by region basis, forcing everyone to sit and wait and refresh its page.
Argos PS5 consoles are in stock now
Good morning PS5 hunters! Last night, Argos had one of its classic 1am drops – something it hasn’t had in a very long while. Both the disc and digital edition consoles were available for collection and delivery. You were only able to check out via the app, however, and weirdly, you had to be using an Android device or an Android emulator. Thanks for making it easy, Argos.
At around 8am this morning, Argos officially set the consoles live, and we spotted some still in stock at the Tunbridge store in Kent. Some of the consoles may have been snapped up last night, but they’re still in stock right now at some stores, so it’s worth having a cheeky check. More stores will be going live over the next few hours, so keep checking back on the Argos site.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Our dear old friend, the month of August, is continuing its crusade to become the best month for PS5 restocks, and so far, it’s succeeding. We’ve had three drops today, with ShopTo’s restock lasting well over an hour and Amazon‘s Prime-exclusive drop lasting half an hour. EE has now been in stock so long that we think Everyone, Everywhere on the mobile network has managed to get a console. Because, yes, after eight hours, it’s still (STILL!) in stock!
EE probably has so much stock remaining now that it doesn’t know what to do with the rest of the PS5s starting to pile up in its shops. Wait for people to jump networks just so they can buy a PS5? Amazon is still predicted to have a proper drop this week, however, with it potentially restocking tomorrow morning.
Do you want an Xbox series X?
If you thought it was hard getting a PlayStation 5, just turn your attention to the desolate Xbox landscape and spare a thought for your fellow gamers trying to hunt down the Xbox series X. Microsoft’s next-gen console is almost always out of stock, with a spattering of short drops happening randomly throughout the week.
Luckily for you, we’re standing at attention over on our Xbox series X stock liveblog, providing you with the latest restock news and updates as and when they happen. Head on over to our page for more, and maybe you’ll grab both an Xbox and a PS5 this week.
PS5 games coming soon: ‘Fifa 22’
While we wait for the PS5 to drop at a gajillion more retailers, did you know that Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing very soon? Last month, it was revealed that Fifa 22 would be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
If you pre-order the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player, so it’s worth pre-ordering if you want a head-start on making a solid team.
You can also read more about what’s coming to the game below:
The best PS5 accessories
Managed to get a PS5 this morning at Amazon, ShopTo or EE? You’ll be wanting some accessories to go with your new machine. A PlayStation 5 dualsense controller (£56.99, Amazon.co.uk) is an essential addition for two-player gaming. Our reviewer said: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.”
Or, maybe you’ll want a Sony PlayStation 5 media remote (£24, Amazon.co.uk) because “consoles aren’t solely for gaming any more – they’re also highly accomplished media streaming devices,” according to our reviewer.
Check out more of our favourite tried and tested PS5 accessories below:
Currys PS5 stock could also drop this week
Let’s have a natter about Currys, shall we? Ooh, there’s so many to choose from. Personally, for us, there’s no beating a good saag paneer. Oh, sorry, you meant the retailer.
Last week, @PS5UKStock’s secret informant tweeted that the retailer was receiving a shipment of disc consoles on 3 August. There was a good chance that it might have utilised the stock for an actual online drop last week, but that never happened. Stock trackers are now predicting a drop at Currys sometime this week. We’ll let you know if we get any fresh updates, or if we find a new favourite curry house.
Blue Box deleted its ‘Abandoned’ PS5 tweet
Who else is waiting in desperation for Blue Box’s Abandoned PS5 game to launch? The secretive horror game is supposed to be one of the few PS5 exclusives, set to release in the fourth quarter, yet we know very little about it. In late July, Blue Box tweeted that a teaser trailer would be released on 10 August, but the tweet seems to have been deleted.
Mysterious... Are we no longer getting our first look at Abandoned? We’ll have to wait and see if the trailer ends up dropping tomorrow as first announced. Until then, have a read of our round-up of the best PS5 games while we wait.
