Update: Studio PS5 stock dropped this morning. Game, Very and Smyths Toys could follow next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.
Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This week, we’ve had drops at AO and an unexpected one from Currys.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
What Game PS5 bundles will be up for grabs this morning?
Now that the excitement from Ace Studio has died down, we’re all waiting impatiently for that Game drop. Luckily, we already know what bundles are going to be on offer. You can browse the PS5 bundles page already, but here are a few highlights.
The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
At the start of June, Game listed new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 (Game.co.uk).
Ace Studio just dropped, what else could we expect today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! To any doubters who thought today might be a bad day for PS5 drops, well, thanks to Studio, we’re already off to a flying start!
The PS5 console dropped at Studio at 7:37am and was in stock for about 20 minutes before selling out. Despite the quick turnaround, it seems a few of you were still successful! Fret not if you didn’t get it, however, Game is rumoured to have a mammoth restock in the next few hours. Keep your eyes peeled!
A goodbye from your favourite PS5 stock trackers
Although today wasn’t the most exciting day for stock drops, it felt pretty momentous for one retailer in particular. For the first time in months and months, Currys actually had consoles available for everyone. No PS5 VIP draw, no waiting for a call or waiting for a code. Nope, you just went onto the site and ordered a PS5. It wasn’t the biggest drop in the world – there were only 1,300 consoles on offer – but it does signal a new era for the retailer.
Tomorrow could be a very exciting day indeed, with Game predicted to drop between 9am and 11am. We’ll be here bright and early to give you the updates as and when they happen. Enjoy your evenings! ⚽️
We’ve got all the details on when the PS5 is going to be back in stock
Looking for the Xbox series X instead?
The PS5 isn’t the only console which is ridiculously hard to secure. Microsoft is also experiencing restock problems, with the Xbox series x being just as dire. The situation started to occur in June, but it seems like the well has dried up again.
Finding a retailer with stock isn’t the easiest task, so to help give you guys a fighting chance, we’ve got a detailed guide to how you can get your hands on the Xbox series x below. You’ll find out expected restock dates and a list of the top tips for each retailer. Check back frequently for the latest.
How much is the PS5?
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5 here.
A number of retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and more are selling the PS5 bundled with games and other PS5 accessories as well.
When was the last Amazon PS5 restock?
Amazon last had a restock on 29 June and stock sold out within half an hour. The retailer usually releases the PS5 digital edition before the PS5 disc edition, so be aware if you see one go live before the other. Stock trackers predict that the retailer will have another drop between 13 July and 21 July, and it’s expected to be “big”.
Our top tips are:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
Best PS5 games:
Managed to bag a PS5 at the latest Currys drop? You’re going to want to buy some games to play on your new machine. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up a list of the best PS5 games for you to peruse, and the best game also happens to be free.
Astro’s Playroom is a “love letter to a 27-year legacy, Astro’s Playroom serves as both an introduction to the features of the PS5’s tactile new DualSense controller, as well as an old-school, full-featured and inventive platformer in its own right,” noted our writer.
So it doesn’t look like Game is going to have a drop today. Instead, one stock tracker is predicting that we could see consoles land on the retailer’s website tomorrow instead. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, between 7,000 and 8,000 units will be up for grabs, including both the digital and disc editions. They usually drop between 9am and 11am. We’ll let you know if we hear any more information.
What Game PS5 bundles are there?
In terms of bundles, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers the last time we checked. At the time, the cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights included a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
Yesterday, it listed 15 new bundles – many of which included... a cap. Hurrah! You can read more on those caps in our 9:55am post and why we think bundles of all sizes are a good thing.
When is the next Very PS5 drop going to take place?
Very is the dark horse of PS5 retailers. The store went for months without a single PS5 drop, but more recently it’s been popping up with enormous chunky restocks that stick around a lot longer than on sites like Amazon and Game.
The last Very PS5 restock happened on Tuesday 22 June, and the console was in stock for a mammoth four hours. The drop before that lasted a similar length of time, too. Stock trackers are predicting a restock today, although it’s becoming less likely as the day plods on.
