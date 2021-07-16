The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Smyths PS5 restock available now
Follow live as we report the latest news on PS5 stock at Smyths, Toys, AO, Argos, Game and more
Update: PS5 now in stock at Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.
It’s been six months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.
Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday. This week, we’ve had a drop at John Lewis, with more predicted to follow.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Good morning PS5 hunters! PS5 restock available now
We’ve already got one drop today... at Smyths toys. Available now, the PS5 console (£449.99, Smythstoys.com), Digital Console (£359.99, Smythstoys.com) and Ratchet & Clank Bundle (£509.99, Smythstoys.com) are all in stock. Go, go, go!
Managed to secure a PS5? Kit yourself out with these Sony gaming headphones
If you were one of the lucky ones who nabbed a PS5 in yesterday’s Amazon drop or this morning’s (very limited) Ace Studio restock, you’ll be needing a snazzy new pair of gaming headphones.
Our reviewer said this PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Currys.co.uk) “is a little bit special”, adding that “it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
The praise didn’t stop there. “Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you,” they said.
Check out more of our favourite tried and tested PS5 accessories in our round-up below:
What about a Nintendo Switch instead?
If all the stock issues associated with Sony’s latest console has got you feeling a little, well, over it, perhaps consider a Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) as a viable alternative.
There is fierce competition between the best games consoles. In our round-up, our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently.”
Nintendo has recently announced the launch of a new Nintendo Switch OLED, which we’ve already started tracking.
When is the PS5 SCUF controller coming?
The PS5 isn’t the only thing we’re all waiting for today. Gamers are also searching for that elusive SCUF PS5 controller by Corsair. In late May, the peripherals manufacturer announced that next-gen controllers for the PS5 and Xbox would be coming later this summer, so we haven’t got long to wait.
“We’re obviously working as fast as we can to get out [the] PS5 controller. We haven’t released when that will be, but I suspect we’ll be pretty early in the market compared to any of our competitors,” Andy Paul, Corsair’s CEO said in a financial earnings call in early May.
Why is it so hard to buy a PS5?
For those of you wondering why it’s so desperately difficult to get a PS5, we’ve got one word for you: Covid-19.
The PS5 launched in the middle of a global health crisis when production lines across the globe were shut down and everyone was encouraged to stay at home. The demand for home electronics shot through the roof as people found themselves with nothing to do but bake banana bread, leading to a shortage in semiconductors, the chips which power the PS5 and many other consumer gadgets.
This messy situation is what has led to the current shortage of PS5 consoles. If you want to read more about why it’s so hard to buy a PS5, have a read of our explainer on the PS5 shortage. Sony’s boss expects production of PS5 consoles to ramp up in the summer and fully replenished shelves are on the periphery.
Need a PS5 external hard drive?
There’s no expandable storage for the PlayStation 5, but with its wealth of PlayStation 4 titles, it’s useful to have additional storage so you can store those games externally while leaving the internal SSD drive for PlayStation 5 titles. It’s especially useful if you’ve got the digital edition console.
The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is our pick for the best PS5 external hard drive in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories. Our writer said that it’s “incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go”. You can store up to 100 games on the HDD.
Enter the Box.co.uk PS5 raffle
Want the chance to buy an expensive PS5 bundle? Course ya do... Box.co.uk is currently running a ballot, similar to the Currys PC World VIP pass draw, in which you can win the chance to secure a PS5 bundle. All you have to do is register your interest on Box’s website and if you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll be contacted on 22 July.
That said, the bundle isn’t cheap. It costs £849.99, containing the PS5 disc edition, along with an extra dualsense controller, a Logitech G923 racing wheel and a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Is it worth the cash? Maybe not, but if you actually want the other accessories in the bundle, go for it.
When will Argos next have a PS5 restock?
Although Argos is one of a handful of retailers that have started allowing people to walk into its stores and order a PS5 console from its tablets, it’s also been having regular online drops – which many people hate.
Why? Because most drops seem to occur in the dead of the night between 1am and 5am, going live region by region. Sometimes stock goes live, but it’s bugged, so you can’t actually check out until 8am when the engineers fix the website.
According to @PS5StockAlertUK, the retailer has just received new PS5 shipments, and is due to get even more today. A drop is slated for sometime next week.
PS5 disc edition vs PS5 digital edition: What’s the difference?
The major difference between the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition console is that the former has a disc drive and the latter does not. If you’ve got the disc edition console, you’ll be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you’ll only be able to play games you’ve downloaded from the PlayStation Store.
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The digital edition console seems to have less stock availability than the disc edition console.
