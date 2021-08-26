The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Halo Infinite limited edition console sells out, plus more restock news
Follow live as we bring you the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at Game, Smyths, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is selling out at Game.
The Xbox series X is almost impossible for shoppers to find in stock. The console is now nine months out from launch, and continues to suffering supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in minutes.
The console is currently sold out across the board, but if you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
We’re downing tools for the rest of the evening, and so we’ll leave you with Game’s daunting platter of limited edition Xbox bundles to pore over in our absence.
Keep in mind that these are all pre-orders, meaning you’ll have to wait until 15 November to get your hands on the console. You can cancel your order for a refund up to seven days before it’s dispatched, so you could reserve one of these and continue looking for the regular Xbox series X in the meantime – if that’s what you’re really after.
If you want to grab an Xbox series X before then, join us again tomorrow where we’ll be scouring the internet in search of Microsoft’s next-gen games machine.
Bye bye!
Bundles are still available for pre-order at Game
The Xbox restock is still rumbling along at Game, thanks to the proliferation of confusing pre-order bundles.
The best bundle in our view? Halo Infinite limited edition console plus three months of Game Pass Ultimate for £512.98.
Has it sold out? View the rest of the bundles here.
‘Halo Infinite’ limited edition consoles in stock at Game
Here’s what buying a games console in 2021 looks like. You have about three minutes to make your choice.
Lots of these bundles are still in stock, as long as you’re happy to wait until 15 November to get your console (and pay over the odds for a plain black t-shirt).
Pre-order an Xbox, get a £15 hat
This is the least egregious and cheapest Xbox series X bundle still in stock at Game.
Xbox series X bundles are in stock at Game
Game is selling the Xbox series X as part of a bunch of different bundle deals, check them all out here.
These bundles include the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox series X – so they won’t be delivered until 15 November.
There are simply too many bundle combos for us to stock check, so try your hand at any you like the look of. The ones with the least useless tat are nearer to the bottom, but they’ll sell out more quickly.
The Xbox series X is selling out at Game
Seems the limited edition Xbox series X is now sold out at Game. Clicking the buy button returns an “out of stock” message.
We suggest you keep trying anyway. Game will often restock the Xbox in waves, and sometimes single consoles will reappear back in stock as customer orders are cancelled or payments are declined.
Sure, sitting at your computer repeatedly clicking on a buy button on a grey Thursday afternoon isn’t fun, but nobody said this would be fun, did they? Show us where we said this would be fun.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game
Game is selling the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X for £479.99. The themed console is available for pre-order and will ship 15 November.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming on Xbox One
This could take the edge off not being able to find an Xbox series X in stock: you’ll soon be able to play the newest Xbox series X games on any Xbox, old or new, which sort of erodes the concept of owning a next-generation console when you think about it.
Loading....
Previously only available on PC, tablets and phones, Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games directly from Microsoft’s servers without downloads or installation. You’ll need a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
This also enables Xbox gaming on any Windows laptop. In the market for a new one? We’ve rounded up the best laptops of 2021.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the Xbox series X, but it’s still a fantastic games machine. And if there’s one major advantage it has over the more advanced Xbox series X, it’s that you can actually buy one right now.
The Xbox series S is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation games, but at lower resolutions and with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down or switched off. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Amazon.co.uk
What about PS5 stock?
Sony is also facing serious supply chain issues with its own next-gen console. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand, but it’s slightly easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock the PS5 next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear. Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
