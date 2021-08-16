The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest Smyths, Currys, Game, Argos, and John Lewis restock news
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X UK restock news and the latest updates from Amazon, AO and more
Update: The Xbox series X is now out of stock in Smyths stores, but a drop at Currys PC World is touted for this week. Read on for more information
We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.
The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Here we will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen and we’ll share any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:
Expand Xbox series X storage with this nifty device
Seagate storage expansion Xbox series X: £199.54, Amazon.co.uk
With a whopping 1TB of storage, this doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X you might not even own yet. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up. It claims to work seamlessly with the Xbox velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay. A must-have.
Experience Bezo’s trip to the skies with Xbox ‘Flight Simulator’
If you’re envious of people jetting on holiday, we’ve got the next best thing
Microsoft Xbox ‘Flight Simulator’: £59.59, Amazon.co.uk
Create your own personal flight plan and take off on your virtual holidays (and you won’t need to take a PCR before you depart!). With immersive imagery, every detail has been accounted for. Plus, there are video tutorials of how you can go up to space, much like Bezos and Branson. It’s available on PC, Xbox series X and S and via Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now
Microsoft and Sony both offer a number of game streaming services.
PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass allow gamers to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright. Both services also let you play games via cloud streaming – which is essentially like being on a Zoom call with a game you’re controlling.
Launched back in 2017, Xbox Game Pass was billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service unlocks a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure, so long as they keep paying their subscription fee. PlayStation Now lets players download games or stream them online.
Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus are the respective console’s subscription plans for multiplayer gaming and also offer free games as benefits. Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass and many predict the two will eventually be combined into a single subscription.
Confused about Game Pass? We don’t blame you. Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know:
Xbox Game Pass 2021: Is it worth the money?
Which games are including with the Xbox Game Pass, and is it worth it? We look at the best deals you can get
The best 4K TV for Xbox series X gaming
Panasonic TX-50HX800B: £598, Argos.co.uk
Whether you’re one of the lucky few to have secured the all-new Xbox or are eagerly anticipating buying yours, you may want to consider a new TV to make sure your experience is as good as it gets. This device featured in our review of the best 4K TVs, with our writer deeming it to be ideal for gaming.
Delivering great performance, “there’s an automatic low-latency mode for gaming, which spots when a games console is connected”, and the “LED LCD display looks great, with authentic colours and extremely good upscaling”.
Xbox series X vs Xbox series S: What’s the difference?
There are a grand total of two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X.
They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449 (Amazon.co.uk).
Check out this must-have Xbox accessory
While it’s proving difficult to find the Xbox series X in stock anywhere at the moment, you can still prepare for your console’s eventual arrival by stocking up on this must-have official accessory.
The Xbox wireless headset (£89.99, Game.co.uk) is essential if you plan on using voice chat. You can use auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption, making for crystal clear conversation.
The next-gen console doesn’t come with its own headset because Microsoft assumes you’ve got one already. But, your existing Xbox One headset will work.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox.
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online – check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming:
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Fire Stick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Amazon?
Amazon has restocked the PS5, but the retail giant, unfortunately, hasn’t shown as much love to the Xbox series X. The last restock was on 14 July, but it was quickly snaffled up by stock hungry shoppers.
Amazon requires PS5 shoppers to have a Prime account before they can grab Sony’s console, but there are no restrictions on who can buy an Xbox – meaning automated bots and scalpers can swoop in and stockpile. This means we, the legitimate shoppers, have to be very fast.
Here are our top tips for securing the console:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better.
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
The all-new Xbox controller you need
Xbox elite wireless controller: £159.99, Argos.co.uk
The all-new controller boasts a range of additional features that mean you can play like an absolute pro – and really who wouldn’t want that?
As the most advanced controller, it has been built to enhance your aim and fire faster. It can also be tailored to your preferred gaming style with the new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. With exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox accessories app, so you can perform like you never have before.
