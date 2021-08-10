The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series x stock - live: Latest restock updates from Game UK, Argos, Smyths and more
Follow live as we bring you the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at Argos, Smyths, Game and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still suffering ongoing supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, making it almost impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock online.
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the console and is easier to find in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in minutes.
The console is currently sold out across the board but if you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
What are the chances of an Xbox restock at Very?
We’re back at square one right now: there’s no stock of Xbox series X to be found anywhere in the UK.
So let’s cast an eye over some likely looking retailers, first up is Very.
The hot-pink purveyor of products last had the Xbox series X in stock on 20 July, when it scattered a handful of consoles in amidst a giant PS5 restock.
Since then Very has had no Xbox units to speak of, but the retailer rarely goes more than four weeks without restocking Microsoft’s next-generation console. We could see an Xbox restock happening as early as today.
Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X stock news
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to this week’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be keeping a close eye on every UK retailer to alert you to any Xbox restocks as they happen.
Yesterday saw Currys come good on their promise of an Xbox restock, which leaves us speculating on which retailer could be next in line to drop more consoles today.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
So the fabled Currys PC World restock materialised this afternoon, just as the oracles foretold.
What else have those crafty oracles got up their oracle sleeves? Well, with Currys having finally made its move, we’re now looking further down our list of retailers to these three: Very, Amazon and Argos. Maybe with a bit of AO.com thrown in for good measure, those guys are absolutely aching for an Xbox restock.
Join us again tomorrow morning to be one of the first to know when the Xbox series X makes another appearance. We promise we
won’t accidentally link to Google docs will work with our IT team to patch whatever crazy bug broke our last “buy now” link.
Until then, have a lovely evening!
The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys
That appears to be the end of the Currys PC World Xbox restock.
The retailer was repeatedly adding more consoles to its inventory, causing the Xbox series X to flip in and out of stock repeatedly. Bundles were also available, though again availability pinged all over the place.
We recommend you keep an eye on the product page for the next little while, in case more stock comes into play. Other shoppers might remove the Xbox series X from their basket too, freeing one up for you to grab.
The Xbox series X is selling out fast at Currys
Sorry about that. Gremlins tinkered with our “Buy now” link, but it’s working now and the Xbox series X is still in stock at Currys.
Go go go!
The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys
Currys PC World has restocked the Xbox series X.
The stand-alone console keeps going into and out of stock as Currys adds more consoles to its inventory.
If the Xbox series X is sold out, you can try clicking the link below and selecting a bundle in the “Often bought together” section underneath the main product. The bundle costs £481.99 and comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate.
More details on 'Fifa 22’ on Xbox series X
EA has revealed a lot more detail about the upcoming Fifa 22 on Xbox series X – all the more reason to keep hunting for your next-gen upgrade.
Over on the EA blog, the game’s developer spilled the beans on some of the features coming exclusively to next-generation consoles. Chief among them is more detailed commentary, in which individual player milestones, goal records, winning streaks and your team’s league performance are all remarked upon by commentators.
Fifa 22 will also simulate one of the most heinous fan behaviours. No, not the thing with the flare. Crowds will start to filter out of the stadium early if you’re playing badly.
The Xbox series X version of Fifa 22 launches 1 October and is available for pre-order now (£69.99, Argos.co.uk).
Can we expect an Xbox restock at John Lewis?
The Xbox series X is profoundly out of stock at John Lewis & Partners.
The department store hasn’t had an Xbox restock for many, many months. But don’t lose faith: John Lewis & Partners is still in the business of selling next-gen consoles. It had the PlayStation 5 in stock as recently as last week, so we’re expecting some movement on the Xbox series X front shortly.
The retailer is an early bird, preferring to restock between 7am and 7:30am, so set your alarms.
Here’s how to play Xbox games on your laptop
Maybe you don’t even need an Xbox series X, ever thought of that?
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a limited selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t even need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. You’ll need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
