Xbox series X stock – live: AO sells out, Amazon could restock consoles next
The all-new Xbox series X console is in stock now – follow for all the latest updates from Currys PC World and more
Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at AO, but Amazon could drop later this week. Read on for more restock news
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s latest launch.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as the new stock appears.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Xbox series X sells out at AO
Did you manage to get hold of one of the consoles while it was in stock at AO? We hope so!
The retailer did its first stock drop just before 2:30pm, but this sold out at lightning speed. And then, by some sort of hump day miracle, it did a second drop a 3:12pm, which lasted for 20 minutes, give or take.
While not the biggest drop, we’re certainly pleased that AO’s dry spell is now over. We had predicted a drop today too!
How to get the Xbox series X at AO now
This is not a drill: the Xbox series X (£539, Ao.com) is in stock right now at AO. It comes in a bundle with the Xbox wireless headset (£89.99, Argos.co.uk), which we, earlier today, noted for being ideal if you plan on using voice chat.
You’ll want to act fast – AO, let’s go!
Xbox series X back in stock at AO
The Xbox series X seems to be going in and out of stock at AO, but we can currently add it to our basket right now and urge you to do the same!
And just like that AO has sold out
In what must have been lightning speed, the Xbox series X is now sadly sold out at AO.
We did however let you just earlier this afternoon that we’d noticed the small change on its website, with the retailer changing it from “out of stock” to “back in stock soon”. It’s still saying the same thing, so we’re hopeful that AO will drop more stock in the coming days.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming on Xbox One
This could take the edge off not being able to find an Xbox series X in stock: you’ll soon be able to play the newest Xbox series X games on any Xbox, old or new, which sort of erodes the concept of owning a next-generation console when you think about it.
Previously only available on PC, tablets and phones, Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games directly from Microsoft’s servers without downloads or installation. You’ll need a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Xbox series X in stock now at AO
After we told you about the small change we’d spotted on AO’s website earlier, the Xbox series X is in stock right now at the retailer.
Here’s what you need to do. This only works on Google Chrome on the desktop.
- On the AO website, copy the Xbox series X’s product code, and paste it somewhere safe. You can find this code by right click on the Xbox’s product page, selecting ‘Inspect’ and searching for “productCode”. The most recent bundle was product code “RRT-00007AO-KTS1”.
- Now navigate to any random item on AO’s website. You’re just looking for a working “add to basket” button.
- Right-click on the green “add to basket” button beneath the random item and click ‘Inspect’. In the panel that appears at the side of the screen, replace the random product’s code with the Xbox’s product code. It’s the series of numbers and letters that immediately follows ‘data-productcode=’
- You’ve recoded this product’s working “add to basket” button to point it to the in-stock Xbox. Well done Edward Snowden.
- Now click the button, the Xbox will slide into your basket.
How to secure an Xbox series X
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the Xbox series X, but it’s still a fantastic games machine. And if there’s one major advantage it has over the more advanced Xbox series X, it’s that you can actually buy one right now.
The Xbox series S is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation games, but at lower resolutions and with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down or switched off. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Amazon.co.uk
Xbox series X must-have accessory
While it’s proving difficult to find the Xbox series X in stock anywhere at the moment, you can still prepare for your console’s eventual arrival by stocking up on this must-have official accessory.
The Xbox wireless headset (£89.99, Argos.co.uk) is essential if you plan on using voice chat. The next-gen console doesn’t come with its own headset because Microsoft assumes you’ve got one already. But, your existing Xbox One headset will work.
The Xbox series X controller you need
Xbox elite wireless controller: £159.99, Argos.co.uk
The all-new controller boasts a range of additional features that mean you can play like an absolute pro – and really who wouldn’t want that?
As the most advanced controller, it has been built to enhance your aim and fire faster. It can also be tailored to your preferred gaming style with the new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. With exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox accessories app, so you can perform like you never have before.
