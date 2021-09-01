✕ Close Xbox encouraging players to get the Covid Vaccine

Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at AO, but Amazon could drop later this week. Read on for more restock news

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s latest launch.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as the new stock appears.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

