Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still near-impossible to find in stock anywhere online. Global supply chain problems coupled with a worldwide shortage of microprocessors have left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? Show latest update 1631520370 Does AO have the Xbox series X in stock? Let’s rattle through a few more retailers, and when we predict they’ll restock the Xbox. AO last restocked the Xbox series X on the first day of September, and before that on 3 August, which puts the retailer into a nice little monthly-restocking groove. As neat a pattern as that is, it means we’re less likely to see the Xbox restocked at AO until the beginning of October, about another two weeks away. Steve Hogarty 13 September 2021 09:06 1631519644 When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? Game might be the hero of the moment, but we’re expecting other retailers to receive shipments of Microsoft’s new console this week. High on our list is Argos, which last restocked on 5 August. Argos faithfully restocks the console roughly once every four weeks, so we’re now overdue another Xbox drop. The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes. Steve Hogarty 13 September 2021 08:54 1631518121 The Xbox series X is available in some Game stores Though stock is now dwindling, the Xbox series X has been available to buy at physical Game stores up and down the country since Wednesday last week. You can check if your nearest branch has any available stock remaining by entering your postcode here. The same one-console-per-customer policy applies, and we’re hearing reports that the retailer is taking delivery orders for upcoming stock, so long as you make the request in person and not online. Steve Hogarty 13 September 2021 08:28 1631517542 The Xbox series X is in stock at Game right now You can buy the Xbox series X online at Game right now, but only through the pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access scheme. Sign up now With Xbox All Access, rather than pay £449 for the console in one go, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month, which makes Xbox All Access slightly cheaper than buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately. The scheme also requires passing a credit check with Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later service. Steve Hogarty 13 September 2021 08:19 1631517106 Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox stock alerts Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet for sightings of Microsoft’s latest console. The Xbox can appear without warning and sells out quickly, so we’re here to bring you live stock updates as they happen to give you the best chance of grabbing one. Steve Hogarty 13 September 2021 08:11

