Update: According to an email sent to customers, Currys will restock the Xbox series X this week.

Now eight months since launch, the Xbox series X continues to be mired in supply chain problems, making it almost impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock online.

The cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, but the more powerful Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears sporadically and sells out in minutes.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Show latest update 1628494545 Where is the Xbox series X in stock this week? Which retailers do we think are most likely to get more Xbox stock this week? Sitting pretty at the top of our list is Currys PC World. The store fluffed a restock last week by prematurely selling Xbox series X stock it didn’t yet have. (Currys) Customers who ordered the console only to find it out of stock were sent an email confirming new Xbox series X stock would arrive this week. Currys is reserving consoles for those customers who made orders last week, so it’s unclear if anybody else will get a bite of this particular restock cherry. Steve Hogarty 9 August 2021 08:35 1628493946 Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X stock news (Microsoft) Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer to bring you news of new Xbox stock as soon as it dares to show its face. It’s a new week, and a whole new world of opportunities to get your hands on Microsoft’s next-gen console. We’re here to help you make that pipe-dream a beautiful pipe-reality. Steve Hogarty 9 August 2021 08:25

