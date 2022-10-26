Jump to content

Vodafone launches cheapest broadband social tariff to help keep people connected during cost-of-living crisis 

The deal is available for those on low incomes – it offers fast speeds at an affordable price

Alex Lee
Wednesday 26 October 2022 15:30
It betters deals from BT, Sky and Virgin Media

It betters deals from BT, Sky and Virgin Media

(Vodafone/The Independent)

The cost-of-living crisis has gripped the nation. Everything from the weekly food shop and petrol to energy bills and mortgage rates have seen price hikes, and bills for broadband could surge by an eye-watering £113 next year.     

The major broadband providers, including BT, TalkTalk, PlusNet, EE and Vodafone, all raise their prices each year in April, in line with the consumer price index (CPI), and additionally add between 3.7 per cent and 3.9 per cent to the bill. The CPI is expected to reach an astronomical 10 per cent when the Office for National Statistics publishes its data in January, meaning consumers could pay an additional 14 per cent for broadband next year.

Research from consumer rights group Which?  suggests if people’s broadband bills increase by 14 per cent next year, customers will be forced to pay £87 more annually in a best-case scenario and as much as £113 if they are with BT.

Over the past couple of years, broadband providers have slowly started rolling out low-cost, discounted social tariff rates aimed at those on low incomes, helping them stay connected for less. Vodafone is the latest company to do so, and it’s launched the cheapest social tariff currently available in the UK.

Vodafone Essentials costs just £12 a month, and provides customers download speeds of up to 38Mbps. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vodafone Essentials broadband social tariff, so you can check if you’re eligible.

Read more:

What is Vodafone Essentials?

Vodafone Essentials is the network provider’s first social tariff broadband plan for customers on eligible state benefits, seeing it join the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

Vodafone Essentials costs just £12 per month for 12 months. You get download speeds of up to 38Mbps, making it the cheapest and fastest social broadband tariff out of all the broadband companies currently providing one.

To put that into perspective, Virgin Media Essential broadband costs £12.50 per month, but it comes with an abysmal download speeds of up to 15Mbps. Sky Broadband Basics costs £20 per month and you get download speeds of up to 36Mbps. After Vodafone, BT has the next best social tariff plan – the company is charging £15 per month and you get download speeds of up to 36Mbps.

Vodafone Essentials has no set-up fees, no early termination fees and once your contract is up, you’ll still pay just £12 per month, as long as you continue to meet the eligibility requirements. That means, yes, it won’t be affected by the CPI increase.

Who is eligible for Vodafone Essentials?

Both new and existing Vodafone customers are eligible for Vodafone Essentials. You need to be receiving one of the following state benefits to sign up for the new social tariff:

  • Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
  • Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
  • Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
  • Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
  • Universal Credit

Current Vodafone customers on either Fibre 1 or Fibre 2 (previously known as Superfast 1 and Superfast 2), can switch to Vodafone Essentials for free, though Vodafone says those on a pro broadband plan may be charged to leave their plan early.

How to sign up for Vodafone Essentials

You can sign up for Vodafone Essentials Broadband by filling out a form on Vodafone’s website. Once you’ve filled that out, Vodafone will give you a call to confirm your eligibility and process your order. This should take about a week.

Tariff comparison

For the latest offers on mobile phone contracts, try the links below:

If you don’t meet the eligibility requirements, we’ve rounded up the best broadband deals currently available in the UK

