Reigning champion Minella Indo will be hoping to make it successive Gold Cup wins toward the end of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, but will face plenty of competition from the likes of last year’s National Hunt Chase winner Galvin and previous two-time winner of this race Al Boum Photo.

That all comes after four full days of racing though, with 250,000 race-goers expected to descend on the event across the course of the week after last year was one of many sporting spectacles held behind closed doors.

Ruby Walsh Trophy winner Rachael Blackmore is expected to be a headline act once more after racking up six victories a year ago, including the Champion Hurdle.

Paul Townsend, Nico de Boinville and last year’s Gold Cup winner Jack Kennedy are among the other jockeys hoping to taste success across a busy week of action in the racing world.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

When is the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 and ends on Friday, 18 March 2022.

The festival will showcase seven races each day. The first race starts daily at 1:30pm with the last race ending each day’s racing at 5:30pm.

Cheltenham Festival race schedule, guide and results

Look out for 28 races across the four days at the 2022 festival.

Day One: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Day Two: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Day Four: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

How to watch and follow festival plus ticket information

You can be there in person for the Greatest Show on Turf, with ticket prices starting from £40, with various other price tiers that open up the experience to fans with different enclosures and areas of the racecourse.

However, non-hospitality tickets for Thursday and Friday are now sold out. For full ticket information visit the Cheltenham Festival website here.

If you can’t be there in person, you can watch the coverage unfold on ITV1 with live coverage of the first five races of each day - coverage starts at 12:40pm, though be sure to tune into the hour-long Opening Show on ITV4 at 9am daily, with a preview of all the action ahead.

The only place to watch the entirety of each day though is Racing TV, which offers subscriptions starting from £10 for a day pass, as well as monthly and annual deals. You can follow coverage there from 10am each day.

There is a live stream of the action across ITV Hub and the Racing TV website or app.

You can listen to the races live with the first four races of each day live on talkSPORT, including the headline race at 3.30pm.

While Indy Sport will have you covered with a daily live blog, including all the best tips, results and reaction to the action.

Cheltenham Festival - Day 1 odds

Odds via Betfair

13:30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Constitution Hill 29/4

Dysart Dynamo 5/2

Jonbon 5/1

Mighty Potter 7/1

Kilcruit 7/1

Bring On The Night 18/1

Shallwehaveonemore 50/1

Silent Revolution 50/1

JPR One 100/1

14:10 Arkle Novices’ Chase

Edwardstone 5/2

Riviere D’etel 7/1

Blue Lord 4/1

Haut En Couleurs 7/1

Saint Sam 9/1

Magic Daze 14/1

Coeur Sublime 16/1

Gabynako 20/1

Brave Seasca 33/1

War Lord 40/1

Red Rookie 100/1

14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Floueur 15/2

Does He Know 8/1

Death Duty, Noble Yeats 9/1

Corach Rambler, Fantastikas, Frodon, Full Back, Gericault Roque, Our Power, Tea Clipper 11/1

Lostintranslation, Oscar Elite 16/1

Ben Dundee 18/1

Discordantly, Kiltealy Briggs, Vintage Clouds 22/1

Foxy Jacks 29/1

Doctor Duffy, Grump Charley, Rapper 33/1

Run To Milan 40/1

Belargus 50/1

Pontresina 66/1

One More Fleurie 80/1

15:30 Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle 4/7

Appreciate It 4/1

Teahupoo 10/1

Epatante 14/1

Adagio 18/1

Zanahiyr 22/1

Tommys Oscar 33/1

Sant Roi 50/1

Glory And Fortune, Not So Sleepy 100/1

16:10 Mares’ Hurdle

Telmesomethinggirl 11/4

Queens Brook 4/1

Stormy Island 11/2

Burning Victory 8/1

Echoes In Rain 9/1

Mrs Milner 11/1

Maries Rock 12/1

Heaven Help Us 14/1

Martello Sky 18/1

Indefatigable 25/1

Western Victory 50/1

Nada To Prada 150/1

16:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Gaelic Warrior 9/4

The Tide Turns 13/2

Brazil 10/1

Champion Green 11/1

HMS Seahorse 12/1

Ebasari 14/1

Doctobr Brown Bear, Saint Segal, Too Friendly 16/1

Britzka, Prairie Dancer 20/1

Petit Tonnerre 22/1

Dr T J Eckleburg 25/1

Forever William 28/1

Bell Ex One, Feigh, Iberique Du Seuil, White Pepper 33/1

Sea Sessions 35/1

Milldam, Swinging London 40/1

Doctor Churchill, Skycutter 50/1

Tanganyika 66/

17:30 Nations Hunt Novices’ Chase

Run Wild Fred 2/1

Stattler 5/2

Vanillier 4/1

Pats Fancy 7/1

Ontheropes 10/1

Braeside 12/1

Beatthebullet 66/1

Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

A Plus Tard 10/3

Galvin 10/3

Minella Indo 9/2

Protektorat 8/1

Al Boum Photo 10/1

Conflated 11/1

Tornado Flyer 12/1

Chantry House 16/1

Royale Pagaille 16/1

25/1 bar

*Odds provided by Betfair, NRNB market, correct as of Sunday, March 13.