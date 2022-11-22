Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday officially lands this Friday, 25 November, yet, excitingly, there are already plenty of deals to discover across tech, laptops, home appliances, TVs, toys and much more. The annual sales event is the biggest of the year, and it runs right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November.

Whether you’re shopping with a specific item in mind, or fancy bagging a surprise bargain, there are deals on everything from mattresses and coffee machines to dishwasher tablets and dehumidifiers.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Meanwhile, on the fashion and beauty front, you can expect to see savings on jewellery, Ugg boots and hair tools to name just a few goodies, and all are well worth shopping for self-gifting or Christmas presents.

Speaking of which, Molton Brown is a high-street stalwart known for stocking luxurious fragrance treats and skincare buys. This tried-and-tested IndyBest brand has a whopping 18 scents in total, and we recently raved about the new rose dunes range addition.

So, we were very keen to spot some early Molton Brown Black Friday deals at stockists John Lewis, QVC, Amazon and lookfantastic. We’re hoping Molton Brown will list its own deals closer to Black Friday as well, and, rest assured, our expert shopping team will be keeping you posted when more land as the sale event progresses. Read on for where to find the best Molton Brown deals so far, and the products we’ve got our eye on.

Read more:

Best Molton Brown Black Friday deals 2022

Molton Brown coastal cypress and sea fennel candle: Was £42, now £31.50, Johnlewis.com

(Molton Brown)

Currently reduced by a sizeable 25 per cent, this 190g candle features Molton Brown’s coastal cypress and sea fennel scent. Presented in a brown glass holder with minimalist branding, the vegan-friendly blend has an estimated burn time of 30-40 hours.

Rated best for cosy home fragrance in our round-up of best Molton Brown buys, our reviewer said they immediately noticed a “fresh and rousing blend with marine notes, cardamom and blue cypress,” while praising the “high-quality” buy for “how evenly the candle burns.”

Buy now

Molton Brown fresh and reinvigorating fine liquid hand wash trio: Was £52, now £39, Qvc.com

(QVC)

Buy in bulk and stock up on hand wash ahead of any guests arriving at Christmas, with this trio of 300ml bottles. The three scents are: blue maquis; lemon and mandarin, and pettigree dew, and each one has a formula created to cleanse and soften the skin. Considering the discount, as a bundle, the bottles are priced at £13 a piece, while their usual price is £22 a pop when bought separately. That’s almost a whopping £10 saving per item.

Buy now

Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose bath and shower gel: Was £25, now £18.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Molton Brown)

Bag a 25 per cent discount on this bath and shower gel, in one of Molton Brown’s most beloved fragrances. The gel formula doubles up as both a shower and bath product, for a multi-tasking bathroom addition. Meanwhile, its scent blend includes grapefruit, lemongrass, vanilla and musk.

We featured a delicious rhubarb and rose fine liquid hand wash (was £22, now £17.60, Lookfantastic.com) in our Molton Brown buys round-up, where out tester commented on the “sweet yet tangy scent,” which is “brightening”.

Buy now

Molton Brown rose dunes eau de toilette: Was £85, now £63.75, Johnlewis.com

(Molton Brown)

This brand-new scent launched in August, and the eau de toilette has 25 per cent off if you shop at John Lewis now. You’d better be quick though, as the eau de parfum version has already sold out. A blend of cassis, saffron, rose, cinnamon and geranium, the eau de toilette is presented in a chic bottle with a signature Molton Brown orb on its lid.

Although we’ve not tried this product, we reviewed the perfume, body lotion and bath and shower gel in the rose dunes range, which our tester described as being “a rose fragrance with a twist.”

Buy now

Molton Brown rosa absolute and pink pepper bathing duo: Was £36, now £31.98, Qvc.com

(QVC)

This set features a pair of 300ml bath and shower gel bottles in the rosa absolute and fiery pink pepper scents. Created to offer a lather and softening effect, the bath and shower gels cost £15.99 each in this reduced pairing, while normally they’d be £25 a piece. That’s a generous price reduction on these everyday essentials, all set to add a little extra luxury to your showering and bathing routine.

Buy now

Molton Brown stocking filler gift set: Was £40, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earn extra Santa points by popping this gift set under the tree. Reduced by a tenner, inside the festive red box are 10 50ml bottles of bath and shower gel in a selection of scent offerings. Perfect for trialling something new or simply being spoilt for choice, fragrances include neon amber, fiery pink pepper, flora luminary, heavenly gingerly and infusing eucalyptus.

Buy now

Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose vibrant body oil: Was £40, now £32, Lookfantastic.com

(Molton Brown)

Dip into 25 per cent off this body oil, featuring the delicious rhubarb and rose scent as well as hydrating ingredients such as argan oil. A perfect pick for a winter skin boost, the discounted buy is presented in a sleek glass bottle.

We included this product in our best body oils guide, where our reviewer noted the “supple skin effect we felt and saw” after use, while adding the slightly runny formula “meant it could reach our entire limbs and torso without much effort.”

Buy now

