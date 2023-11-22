Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1700646671

Black Friday deals – live: The offers worth shopping from Xbox, Screwfix and more

Big names including Currys, Zara, Nintendo, Xbox and Dyson are all dropping deals today

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 22 November 2023 09:51
<p>We’re finding big discounts across top-rated tech and our favourite fashion brands </p>

We’re finding big discounts across top-rated tech and our favourite fashion brands

(The Independent)

Though the sale doesn’t officially start for another two days, we’re already seeing early Black Friday deals popping up everywhere from Amazon to Zara. In this liveblog, we’ll be tracking today’s top Black Friday discounts as soon as they appear, giving you the best chance possible to grab an early bargain.

Whether you’re shopping for anything from technologyTVs and laptops to clothingmattresses and home appliances, if it’s got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here.

The likes of SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with AmazonNintendo and Apple joining in last week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. So stick with us on the liveblog, as we round-up today’s very best Black Friday offers.

1700646671

Save £70 on the Ninja air fryer

Let’s kick things off with some Black Friday air fryer deals. Here’s a big saving on a compact model from one of our favourite kitchenware brands.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

This powerful Ninja air fryer promises to make cooking meals 50 per cent faster than conventional fan ovens. It featured in our round-up of the best air fryers, and, now, you can save a whopping £70 with this Black Friday deal at Currys.

The appliance comes complete with a 3.8l basket, and there are four cooking functions to handle the culinary tasks of air frying, dehydrating, roasting and reheating. Even better, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning the air fryer is just as speedy as using it to cook meals.

Buy now

Steve Hogarty22 November 2023 09:51
1700644706

Good morning!

Welcome to the IndyBest Black Friday liveblog!

The deals are popping up like whack-a-moles already, despite the annual shopping event not technically starting until next Friday. True to form, swathes of big-names have already dropped early Black Friday discounts, meaning thousands upon thousands are already live. I’ll be here today to help you find the very best of them.

Here’s more intel, and some of the best deals spotted so far.

Best early Black Friday 2023 deals, plus when the main sales event starts

From Hotel Chocolat to Nintendo and Pandora, the Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas

Steve Hogarty22 November 2023 09:18

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in