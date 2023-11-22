We’re finding big discounts across top-rated tech and our favourite fashion brands (The Independent)

Though the sale doesn’t officially start for another two days, we’re already seeing early Black Friday deals popping up everywhere from Amazon to Zara. In this liveblog, we’ll be tracking today’s top Black Friday discounts as soon as they appear, giving you the best chance possible to grab an early bargain.

Whether you’re shopping for anything from technology, TVs and laptops to clothing, mattresses and home appliances, if it’s got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here.

The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with Amazon, Nintendo and Apple joining in last week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. So stick with us on the liveblog, as we round-up today’s very best Black Friday offers.