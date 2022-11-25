Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday has officially landed with plenty of deals to discover across tech, laptops, home appliances, TVs, toys and much more, and beauty bargains are in no short supply.

Whether you’re shopping with a specific item in mind, or fancy bagging a surprise bargain, there are deals on everything from make-up and skincare to hair tools and perfume – just take a look at our dedicated beauty guide or the lowdown on what deals are the best to buy from lookfantastic.

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

Meanwhile, on the fashion and homeware front, you can expect to see savings on jewellery, Gymshark and Ugg boots, and mattresses, coffee machines, dishwasher tablets and dehumidifiers are in no short supply for savings either.

Back to beauty and Molton Brown, the high-street stalwart known for stocking luxurious fragrance treats and skincare buys, is working its way up our Black Friday wish lists. This tried-and-tested IndyBest brand has a whopping 18 scents in total, and we recently raved about the new rose dunes range addition.

So, we were very keen to spot some Molton Brown Black Friday deals at stockists John Lewis, QVC, Amazon and lookfantastic, as well as 25 per cent off the entire online Molton Brown site.

Read on for where to find the best Molton Brown deals and the products we’ve got our eye on.

Best Molton Brown Black Friday deals 2022

Molton Brown mesmerising oudh accord and gold eau de parfum: Was £120, now £90, Moltonbrown.co.uk

(Molton Brown)

One of the brand’s bestselling perfumes, oudh accord is sure to be the highlight of the Black Friday sale for many fans of this fragrance. If the bottle itself isn’t enough to sway you to snap it up, the heady mix of saffron, black tea and vanilla should be enough to do the trick. Could it be a perfect Christmas gift? Absolutely.

Buy now

Molton Brown fiery pink pepper travel gift set: Was £28, now £21, Amazon.co.uk

(Molton Brown)

Getting ready for gifting season? This set may be the perfect pick. Housing a small perfume, shower gel and body lotion in one beautiful box, it has everything you need for an uplighting morning routine.

Buy now

Molton Brown fresh and reinvigorating fine liquid hand wash trio: Was £52, now £39, Qvcuk.com

(QVC)

Buy in bulk and stock up on hand wash ahead of any guests arriving at Christmas, with this trio of 300ml bottles. The three scents are: blue maquis; lemon and mandarin, and pettigree dew, and each one has a formula created to cleanse and soften the skin. Considering the discount, as a bundle, the bottles are priced at £13 a piece, while their usual price is £22 a pop when bought separately. That’s almost a whopping £10 saving per item.

Buy now

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper festive bauble: Was £12, now £9, Moltonbrown.co.uk

(Molton Brown)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with this small saving on a stocking filler. The Molton Brown black pepper bauble is always a highlight of the festive season, so snapping it up for under £10 is sure to make it that much sweeter.

Buy now

Molton Brown milk musk body lotion: Was £30, now £15, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

A saving of 50 per cent is one of the best you’re going to find on Molton Brown products this Black Friday, and, we have to say, it’s quite the corker. The body milks are beloved by beauty buffs far and wide, with a soft scent that moisturises as well as perfumes.

Buy now

Molton Brown rose dunes eau de toilette: Was £85, now £63.75, Johnlewis.com

(Molton Brown)

This brand-new scent launched in August, and the eau de toilette has 25 per cent off if you shop at John Lewis now. You’d better be quick though, as the eau de parfum version has already sold out. A blend of cassis, saffron, rose, cinnamon and geranium, the eau de toilette is presented in a chic bottle with a signature Molton Brown orb on its lid.

Although we’ve not tried this product, we reviewed the perfume, body lotion and bath and shower gel in the rose dunes range, which our tester described as being “a rose fragrance with a twist.”

Buy now

Molton Brown rosa absolute and pink pepper bathing duo: Was £36, now £31.98, Qvcuk.com

(QVC)

This set features a pair of 300ml bath and shower gel bottles in the rosa absolute and fiery pink pepper scents. Created to offer a lather and softening effect, the bath and shower gels cost £15.99 each in this reduced pairing, while normally they’d be £25 a piece. That’s a generous price reduction on these everyday essentials, all set to add a little extra luxury to your showering and bathing routine.

Buy now

Molton Brown tobacco absolute freshen-up gift set: Was £47, now £35.25, Moltonbrown.co.uk

(Molton Brown)

Molton Brown stocks a whole range of products to suit everyone’s scent, but the tobacco line is certainly a fan favourite. With a 300ml shower gel and 150ml deodorant now on sale at 25 per cent off, we’re dubbing this as a great Christmas gift for dads, grandads and fathers-in-law.

Buy now

Molton Brown stocking filler gift set: Was £40, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earn extra Santa points by popping this gift set under the tree. Reduced by a tenner, inside the festive red box are 10 50ml bottles of bath and shower gel in a selection of scent offerings. Perfect for trialling something new or simply being spoilt for choice, fragrances include neon amber, fiery pink pepper, flora luminary, heavenly gingerly and infusing eucalyptus.

Buy now

