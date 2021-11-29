It’s the last Monday of November meaning Cyber Monday is back. And, as always, the retailers are battling it out on this last day, slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.

Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online on 1 November and included an impressive 14,000 products on offer – and it’s ending on a high.

Charlotte Tilbury, Amazon, Tesco and Cult Beauty are also still in the game, with savings up to 50 per cent on some core fan-favourites, from skincare, make-up and tools.

But, with so many deals up for grabs, it can be hard to narrow things down, so we’ve rounded up the top Cyber Monday offers to shop right now, chosen by our IndyBest experts.

So, whether you’re after stocking fillers, big presents, or just treating yourself, we’re helping you do it all for less this Cyber Monday.

The best beauty and perfume Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Glossybox Black Friday limited edition 2021: Was £105, now £20, Glossybox.co.uk

(Glossybox)

If you need to upgrade your beauty cabinet, this special Black Friday box is the best way to discover some cult brands and get suitably preened for party season. It includes everything from Nip and Fab’s vit C scrub, to Vita Liberate’s famous tanning water, as well as Lottie London’s blush in “haze” and Mitchell and Peach body oil. With a whopping £85 saving at just £20 (£12.50 if you’re a subscriber), it’s definitely worth a punt, even if you don’t fancy committing to a monthly subscription.

Buy now

Mac matte lipstick in Russian red: Was £17.50, now £14, Maccosmetics.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Mac loyalists should run, not walk, to Mac’s website as its Cyber Monday offers are well and truly under way. This lipstick is a true classic, snagging a spot on our round-up of the best red lipsticks. Bold and rich with a matte finish, Mac promises a 10-hour wear – so you can stay looking picture-perfect all night long.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury new magic serum cryo-recovery duo: Was £105, now £89, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Any new skincare kit from Charlotte Tilbury is quite exciting, and when a saving is on the cards, even better. Including the brand’s Charlotte’s magic serum crystal elixir, featured in our best niacinamide serum round-up, this is certainly an offer we’ve got our eye on. Our reviewer shared that “its powers are aimed at rejuvenating tired, mature skin and come from the blend of niacinamide with vitamin C, antioxidants, actual crystals and polyglutamic acid”. And with the cryo-recovery eye serum thrown in there for good measure, what more could we ask for?

Buy now

Glossier the makeup set: Was £43, now £28, Glossier.com

(Glossier )

Glossier has long been the “cool girl” of the beauty world, championing fresh-faced make-up. Now with £15 off, whether you are new to the brand (where have you been?) or a die-hard fan, you’ll want to jump at this deal. Featuring its famous lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and, of course, its signature boy brow, Glossier had compiled its best products for a natural, everyday look in this bundle.

Buy now

Vieve sunset blush: Was £23, now £17.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Encased in a chic compact, this blush is part of the second drop of Jamie Genevieve’s collection of high-quality make-up staples. It is a beautifully creamy, easily buildable blush made with finely milled pigments for a satin finish. In our full review our tester raved about the product, saying: “The shades are pigmented yet effortlessly blendable – we’d go as far to say that we haven’t tried any other powder blush formula that sits so naturally on the skin.” Get 25 per cent off using the code “CBCYBER” – but move quick, as this deal ends today.

Buy now

St. Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: Was £33, now £14.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Top up your winter tan and grab 46 per cent off with this St. Tropez steal. Vegan-friendly, it has a one-hour developing time and the translucent gel formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. An IndyBest favourite, our reviewer put it in the top spot in our best fake tans guide, noting that it is “non-sticky”, “blends effortlessly” and “feels ultra hydrating”. Meanwhile, we rated the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham ultimate glow kit as best to apply, and it’s also currently reduced from £38 to £25 at Amazon.co.uk.

Buy now

Drunk elephant makeup melting butter cleanser: Was £29, now £21.75, Spacenk.com

(IndyBest)

Save 25 per cent on this oil-to-milk cleanser from the insanely Instagrammable brand Drunk Elephant – it simply rinses away in water, removing any dirt, make-up or sunscreen with ease. We were very excited about the brand’s launch in the UK this year – we even did a whole round-up devoted to the best Drunk Elephant products that are worth buying, with this cleanser snagging the top spot. Our tester said it “melts across skin with very little work, dissolving grime and make-up... with zero sting when used on the eyes”.

Buy now

Skinsense anti-ageing retinol serum: Was £39, now £24.99, Facethefuture.co.uk

(Face The Future)

If you’re new to retinol and want to invest in a high-tech version, this is one of the most interesting formulas we’ve come across to date. Retinol is one of the few ingredients that is actually scientifically proven to boost collagen production and speed up cell turnover to diminish fine lines and pigmentation, hence why it’s so sought-after and raved about in the skincare world. This version uses a special “lamellar structure” technology to ensure the active ingredients are effectively delivered into the skin to work their magic. Start by applying this every other night to get your skin used to it, and always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen the next day.

Buy now

Glossier boy brow: Was £14, now £11.20, Glossier.com

(Glossier )

All hail bow brow! Launched in 2015, this soft, non-crispy gel gives you voluminous caterpillars, in the best possible way. We recommended it in our review of the best Glossier products, saying it “adds weight and definition to tiny hairs”. The millennial-favourite brand is offering 20 per cent off absolutely everything on its site this weekend (aside from gift cards – we’ll forgive them).

Buy now

Cloud nine premium collection styling set: Was £797, now £597, Cloudninehair.com

(IndyBest)

If you are in need of a complete hair tool overall, then this is a true investment. You can save an unbelievable £200 on this premium styling set which features the cordless iron pro, the original iron pro and the airshot pro – all you need for a great hair day. While we can’t attest to the other styling tools in the set, our tester adored the cordless iron pro, saying: “it’s a dream to use, delivering seamless looks every time with zero snagging, and we love that the lightweight design won’t leave your arms aching”.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked cyber eyeshadow palette: Was £45, now £27, Urbandecay.co.uk

(IndyBest)

It’s hard to remember a time when a naked palette wasn’t a beauty-kit staple, and since the original, there have been countless iterations. The latest revamp, naked cyber, keeps the velvelty, ultra-blendable formulas that Urban Decay is known for, but with 12 all-new shades of satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter and duo-chrome finishes. The latter contains two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effect in the light – very in-keeping with the cyber theme. Now with 40 per cent off, it is the perfect time to up your eye palette game.

Buy now

Coco & Eve like a virgin hair masque: Was £32.90, now £26.30, Cocoandeve.com

(IndyBest)

Save 20 per cent on this social media favourite – a hair mask with a beautiful blend of raw virgin coconut, fig essence, argan oil and shea butter that makes for an exotic fragrance and a moisture-boosting finish. These properties snagged it a place on our round-up of the best overnight hair masks for dry and damaged hair. Our tester said that “after one use, strands are noticeably in better condition, looking frizz-free and nourished”. Plus, it comes with its own tangle tamer brush, to help with application.

Buy now

Retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum, 60 pieces: Was £75, now £56.25, Elizabetharden.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This award-winning targeted treatment by Elizabeth Arden, promises to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles, all while also improving skin texture and tone. The coolest thing about this product is that the treatments are stored in individual biodegradable capsules, single-use and sealed tight for optimal potency. As part of Elizabeth Arden’s Cyber Monday sale, it’s offering 25 per cent off sitewide with the code “BF25”, meaning you can save big bucks on these retinol capsules and the brand’s other holy grail skincare.

Buy now

Paula’s choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £29, now £23.20, Paulaschoice.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This exfoliant is an international bestseller as well as a viral TikTok favourite. Made specifically with combination and oily skin in mind, the formula is a fast-absorbing liquid that aims to remove built-up dead skin cells and fights blackheads for an ultimately clearer and glowier complexion. In our full review, our tester praised the skincare saviour saying “after a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads”.

Buy now

Ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners: Was £149, now £111.70, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

These straighteners do exactly what they say on the tin: give you a good hair day. The two heat sensors across each plate ensure better and more even temperature control, which is better for your ‘do, and the sleek design and round barrel means there’s no snagging with these. Heating up in only 25 seconds, you’ll never be worried about being late to the party again, and with an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use, you won’t have to fret about burning a hole in your dressing table either. Now with 25 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your hair arsenal.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 3-in-1, 100g: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

There are few UK beauty buffs who haven’t heard of Elemis. Being a staple for many skincare aficionados, the 30-plus-year-old brand sits strongly within the premium bracket. Here at IndyBest we tested this exact cleansing balm and it’s safe to say we were suitably impressed. Our reviewer even shared that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” But it was mentioned that the price point of almost £50 was expensive for the majority of people, so with 35 per cent off we couldn’t be more excited.

Buy now

Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml: Was £81.60, now £65.60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Gifting for men can sometimes be really stressful, but this great saving on luxury fragrance brand Acqua di Parma is here to save the day – we’re sure anyone would be happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning. With top notes of grapefruit, mint and blood mandarin and base notes of leather, wood, amber and Indian patchouli, this fruity yet musky fragrance is a real fan favourite.

Buy now

Cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment: Was £37, now £25.90, Drjart.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This cult K-beauty brand is renowned for its complexion-saving products and this colour corrector is the jewel in its crown. If you’re dealing with rosacea, redness or just a ruddy, weather-beaten complexion (this time of year always makes it worse), our reviewer found this product calmed the skin and kept irritation under control. It features active ingredients including a probiotic ferment and traditional herbs, as well as tiger grass, which is renowned for its ability to soothe stressed skin.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo, jumbo: Was £27, now £21.60, Johnlewis.com

(Living proof)

This bumper-sized version of Living Proof’s iconic dry shampoo effectively solves the issue of a greasy scalp on the go. Special lightweight absorbing powders will leave your hair looking refreshed without any chalky residue. Odour neutralisers and time-released fragrance will keep your tresses smelling sweet, too. No handbag should be without one of these once the party season is in full swing.

Buy now

CeraVe smoothing cleanser: Was £11.95, now £8.35, Beautybay.com

(CeraVe )

A holy grail product in the skincare world, this smoothing cleanser contains the hero ingredient salicylic acid, which is a dream for problematic skin. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, the foaming cleanser promises to banish rough and bumpy textures by gently exfoliating without compromising your skin’s natural barrier. It’s even suitable for sensitive, dry and eczema-prone skin, and now has 25 per cent off. We love this one at IndyBest, with our tester saying that it cleared up her acne in two weeks!

Buy now

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream original SPF 50+, 32ml: Was £32.50, now £19.50, Itcosmetics.co.uk

(IndyBest)

A cult favourite among beauty fans, now is the perfect time to stock up on It Cosmetics’s your skin but better CC+ cream, as it currently has 40 per cent off. Designed to colour correct your skin, it’s infused with hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients, as well as SPF 50. In our review of the product, our tester said there were not enough words to encapsulate their appreciation for the foundation, praising its staying power, flawless finish and handy tube packaging. “It’s worth every penny,” they added.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush, whitening: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Argos.co.uk

(IndyBest)

It goes without saying that when it comes to oral care, Oral-B is a pro. And if you’re in the market for something to brighten up your gnashers, you’re in luck, as this Oral-B pro brush is now less than half price. Said to make teeth whiter from the first use, it removes up to 100 percent more plaque than a manual, and alerts you if you’re scrubbing too hard – good for keeping gums happy. Featuring a daily clean, sensitive and whitening mode, it’ll also see you through more than two weeks of brushing on just one charge.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Buy now

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: Was £67.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for that dentist-clean feeling? Then look no further than this Waterpik professional water flosser – now with 29 per cent off in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. We reviewed a similar product in our round-up of the best water flossers, with our reviewer calling Waterpik an “industry leader”. They went on to say that the device was “very effective for removing trapped food” and felt “very gentle on our gums”. They were also a fan of the “greater choice in water pressure” as well as the fact that it remembered the last setting they used.

Buy now

Panasonic EH-NA65 nanoe hair dryer: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Need a new hair dryer? Look no further than this one from Panasonic, which currently has a whopping 55 per cent off. The gadget is designed with nanoe technology, which the brand claims helps give your hair a healthy shine and reduces damage. It comes with a diffuser, which is great for curly, thick, or frizzy hair, as well as three speed and four heat settings. A different model of this hair tool featured in our round-up of the best hair dryers, with our tester saying it felt “like a salon treatment every time”.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place on 29 November and was traditionally a one-day online exclusive sale that gave shoppers a final chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It’s also a great opportunity to find deals that you may have missed in the Black Friday sales.

