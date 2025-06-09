The festival beauty essentials you need for Glastonbury, Download and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re a Glastonbury ticket holder (lucky you), a rock fan heading to Download or attending Reading & Leeds for the first time, festival season is here – and when it comes to packing, preperation is key.

As well as non-negotiable essentials like tents, sleeping bags, SPF and camping chairs, your checklist shouldn’t neglect the little luxuries that can make camping in a field for four days slightly more bearable (hello air beds, your favourite pillow, earplugs or Hunter wellington boots à la Kate Moss and Alexa Chung).

While the less high maintenance among us might get by with just a toothbrush and baby wipes (no judgement here), others require a little more TLC in the camping field.

From cordless hair tools and dry shampoo to give some oomph to three-day old locks to instant tan or tinted SPF’s for coverage and UV protection, there’s a host of beauty essentials that can make your time in a tent a whole lot smoother (particularly when you’re limited to shared showers and portaloos with no privacy).

To help ensure you don’t forget anything, we’ve rounded up the beauty essentials you need for your next festival (after all, we can’t all glamp in a luxury bell tent with the A-listers).

Garnier mighty micellar bundle: £10, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Your usual skincare regime will likely be neglected while your camping in a festival field. Streamline your routine to just Garnier’s miscellar water for removing make-up and cleansing. Complete with reusable eco pads, the gentle formula cleanses skin without stripping it of moisture. A festival make-up bag hero.

BaByliss 9000 cordless waving wand: £70, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

While a cordless hair tool may not be deemed an “essential”, it can certainly make the experience a lot nicer. Adding texture and life back into three-day old hair, BaByliss’s cordless waving tool creates soft, loose waves for an effortlessly tousled look (even if you haven’t showered in a while).

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush setting spray: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush setting spray is a cult classic for good reason. Keeping make-up in place for up to 16 hours, you can apply in the morning and still look fresh in the dance tent at 2am. The water-like formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients (think aloe vera, hydrating Japanese green tea and resin) to prevent clogged pores and avoid your make-up settling into fine lines. You’re sure to appreciate the fresh, floral fragrance on day three in the field, too.

CeraVe AM facial moisturizing lotion SPF50: £12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

One of our favourite face SPFs for 2025, CeraVe’s facial moisturising lotion ticks every box. The consistency is more like a traditional moisturiser, though it isn’t sticky or greasy on skin. “You’re left with is a healthy-looking glow, and I love how make-up wears on top of this formula, and the finish of it means it makes a great primer,” our beauty reviewer said. “Plus, like all CeraVe products, it’s bolstered with hardworking ingredients that nourish, protect and hydrate your skin.” A non-negotiable for festival season that saves you packing both a moisturiser and SPF.

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo: £18, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Living proof )

No festival beauty haul is complete without dry shampoo. Unlike other formulas, Living Proof’s dry shampoo actually cleans hair while eliminating oil, sweat and odor (perfect for camping in a field). Freshening up your tresses between washes thanks to the brand’s triple-action cleaning technology, it releases a fragrance that lingers throughout the day.

Hawaiian Tropic hydrating protection sunscreen lotion SPF50: £6.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Whether it’s a day event or camping affair, you’re far more exposed to the sun at a festival than your usual day-to-day, making a body SPF an essential. Offering 12 hours of hydration, Hawaiian Tropic’s body SPF is powered by cocoa and shea butter. “It’s not sticky or greasy; it sinks in quickly and leaves the skin feeling supple and nourished,” our beauty expert said in their review. At less than £10, the dual purpose formula is pleasingly affordable, protecting your skin from UV’s rays during a long day dancing in the sun.

Pampers sensitive skin baby wipes: £1, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you need a quick wipe down and freshen up, then baby wipes are a handy addition to your festival arsenal (especially if the showers aren’t up to scratch). This Pampers pack promises to nourish, soften and hydrate skin. Plus, there’s 52 wipes inside meaning you can easily share a pack among friends.

Ultrasun ultralip SPF30:£8, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Burning your lips is never fun, particularly at a festival. Enter Ultrasun’s ultralip balm. The SPF30 formula is designed specifically to protect your lips from UV rays while moisturising any dryness. Fragrance free and sheer, it can be used over lipstick or gloss and topped up throughout the day.

