Smart plugs have been around for a good few years now, and those from established brands like Eve, Hive and Philips all work in a very similar way. But we thought this plug from TP-Link was worthy of a special mention, due to its energy-management feature.
The Kasa smart wifi plug slim works just like any other, connecting to your wifi network and granting smartphone or voice control to anything you attach to it. After just a few minutes of setup, it’s easy to turn an appliance on or off by tapping the Kasa app, or by speaking to a voice assistant like Alexa.
However, what we’re keen to delve into in this review is the plug’s energy-monitoring system. Found within the Kasa app, this shows exactly how many watts of power the plug is handling, and the total energy usage of whatever it is attached to. This data is presented live, and also offered as a daily average over the past seven and 30 days.
Add this data to the cost of electricity – which, as we all know, has increased significantly throughout 2022 – and the app tells you precisely how much any appliance costs to run. This could be your fridge or TV, but we think the data is most valuable when applied to an electric heater, or anything else used to keep you warm this winter.
Read on to find out how the Kasa smart plug with energy monitoring works, and what we make of its abilities.
How we tested
There are many ways of testing a smart plug. It can be used to control a lamp – which could then be set to come on each evening and act as a burglar deterrent while you are away – or as a way to switch on a fan with a voice command. Another use would be to check you’ve turned off your hair straighteners, via your smartphone.
With energy costs soaring and colder months on the way, we attached the plug to an electric heater. That way, we could control it remotely via a smartphone app or voice command, but also keep an eye on how much electricity it used.
TP-Link Kasa smart wifi plug slim
- System requirements: iOS 10 or higher, Android 5.0 or higher
- Dimensions: 72.5mm x 51.5mm x 37.5mm
- Weight: 90g
- Maximum load: 13 A, 2.99 KW for 230V
- Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
Design and hardware
Smart plugs all look pretty much the same, and this model from TP-Link does little to stand out in this respect. That’s no bad thing, of course – we’re not exactly champing at the bit for a crazy redesign of a simple plug.
However, it’s worth noting that this model is smaller than some others, especially when compared to early examples from TP-Link’s own Kasa range. There’s a small status light on the front to let you know when the plug is on, off or has a connection issue, and there’s a button on the side for manually turning it on and off.
Like others, this plug emits a noticeable clicking noise when switched on or off, helping to confirm when it has responded to an app or voice-assistant command. This is particularly useful when the plug is out of sight, such as under a desk or behind furniture.
The only negative, in terms of design and hardware, is how it blocks space to the adjacent socket when attached to a multi-socket extension cable. This is a little frustrating, especially given the ‘slim’ bit of the name, and means it takes up two of the six sockets in our extension cable.
Software and setup
We already have a couple of other Kasa smart plugs, so setting up this plug was simply a case of opening the app, tapping the plus icon to add a new device, plugging it into a wall outlet and following the app’s instructions. In all, it took under five minutes to add the plug to our wifi network and Kasa system, then give it a name and assign it an icon.
If you’re new to TP-Link and Kasa, you’ll need to set up a Kasa account first, which requires your email address. It still only takes a few minutes to create an account, and from there it’s easy to add more Kasa products, such as video doorbells, security cameras, light bulbs, switches and sensors.
The app can also be used to gather devices into groups – one per home or per room, for example – so they can all be controlled at once. You can also create scenes that set your lights and plugs to a user-defined setting with a single tap, and there are also ‘smart actions’. These work like ‘routines’ in the Alexa app, and provide a way to create recipes where Kasa devices perform certain actions based on external factors, like a movement sensor being triggered, or it being a certain time of day.
Lastly, there is a scheduling system for setting the switch to turn on and off on a personalised daily or weekly routine. It’s all quite self-explanatory and we think the app is neatly laid out – perfect for users who might be new to smart home equipment and automation systems.
Energy monitoring
Now to the real reason we’re reviewing this smart plug – its ability to monitor and record your energy usage. Given the soaring cost of energy, it’s crucial to know how much your appliances are consuming.
We think such a feature is best used with an electric heater, as these can be more cost-effective when heating a single room of your home, compared to central heating, which is a better way of warming multiple rooms at once. If you work from home, an electric heater under your desk can be a great way to keep warm without needlessly using the radiators in other rooms.
But how much does that heater cost? The Kasa app shows how many watts the plug is supplying at any moment, and the total amount of energy, measured in kilowatt hours, or kWh, consumed during the current day. It also shows the average consumption over a seven and 30-day period.
We’d forgotten how powerful our electric heater was, so plugging it in to the Kasa and looking at the live wattage stat was an easy way to find out. After a minute of experimenting, we learnt that the heater draws 800W, 1,200W or 2,000W, depending on which of the three power settings is used. We also discovered how using the heater’s integrated fan increases the power draw by just 20W.
The app also shows how long the plug has been active, in hours and minutes, during the last day, week and month.
Now add the cost of electricity, which currently stands at 34p per kWh, as per the most recent Ofgem price cap, and you can see exactly how much it costs to run whatever’s attached to the smart plug. In our case, we ran the heater for 45 minutes on the day of writing this article, which consumed 0.37kWh of electricity. Multiplied by the current price cap and we come to a cost of about 12p.
Naturally, this will vary depending on the power of your heater and future price caps.
Smart home integration
One final trick up the sleeve of the Kasa plug is smart home integration. It offers support for Google Home, Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, so you can use your smart home automation platform (or voice assistant) of choice to switch the plug on or off.
Apple’s HomeKit platform and Siri voice assistant are unfortunately missing, so if you have a smart home tightly integrated with Apple’s system you’ll want to look elsewhere, or stick with TP-Link’s own Kasa app for controlling the plug and monitoring energy usage.
The verdict: TP-Link Kasa smart wifi plug slim
Most smart plugs perform in a near-identical way, while also looking almost exactly the same. This model from TP-Link is smaller than most, but still obscures an adjacent socket on extension cables, so doesn’t really benefit from the ‘slim’ part of its name.
But where it excels is with the energy-monitoring function. With energy prices the way they are, we think this is a hugely useful feature that provides instant access to key data – in a sentence, it tells you exactly how much an electric heater costs to run, helping you work out how best to heat your home this winter.
It’s also pretty good value, at £21 from BT (£21, shop.bt.com) or a bit more from Amazon (£26.49, Amazon.co.uk) at the time of writing. Smart plugs from lesser-known manufacturers and without energy-monitoring features are cheaper, but we think this one is money well spent.
