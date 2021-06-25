PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s Playstation 5 restock and pre order updates from Smyths, Very, Game and more
Follow our live coverage of the latest PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Argos, Game, ShopTo and Box
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very difficult to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought similar monster drops we had in April, this week we’ve already seen a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-person drops at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.
Are you still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PS5 stock today – and good morning!
Hello PS5 hunters.
We’re back for another day of The Independent’s rolling coverage of all the latest PS5 news, from UK stock drops to the best new games to know, we’ve got you covered. Yesterday we waited with bated breath to see if Amazon would finally make the console available to buy, while Smyths Toys opened up in-store pre-orders. And we can’t wait to get cracking today!
PS5 stock updates
Thanks for tuning into our rolling coverage of today’s PS5 stock updates, it’s been a wild one. From Smyths Toys announcing its in-store pre-order system and rumours that Amazon would drop to Box selling out in just a matter of minutes, we’ve been busy, making sure you’re always up to date on the latest news.
Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow! See you then.
How to buy Sony’s all new PS5 dualsense controllers
While Sony is yet to fix its PS5 supply and demand issues, it has given us the gifts on not one, but two new dualsense wireless controllers in fresh colours – something that we’re sure you’ve been pining for ever since the new-gen console first launched in November.
Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense cosmic red controller: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
The “cosmic red” controller features a sleek two-tone black and red colourway – a “striking design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos”, says Sony. It also features that same subtle blue hue present on the white dualsense controller that comes with the PS5 as standard.
Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense midnight black controller: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
Similarly released on 18 June is the “midnight black” controller, which features the same two-tone design found on the original dualsense controller, but in shades of black. And it’s according to Sony, it’s said to reflect “how we view space through the night sky”.
Best PS5 games for 2021
Secured a PS5 at one of the stock drops we’ve informed you about – be that Game, Smyths Toys, Very or Argos – but now want some new games to play? Well, we’ve got you covered!
‘Resident Evil Village’: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
A relative newcomer – Resident Evil Village was released on 18 April 2021 and featured in our review of the best PS5 games. It’s the “latest entry in the long-running survival horror series” and “departs from its old-school zombie heritage and continues in the vein of the immersive, first-person horror experience that made Resident Evil 7 such a huge success”.
“The ever-present threat of the game’s nightmarish cast of vampires, werewolves and monsters that resemble the contents of a butcher’s wheelie bin makes for a claustrophobic and thrilling adventure,” praised our writer.
As the discerning reviewers we are, you can read the full round-up of the best PS5 games here:
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Want a PS5 headset? This is the one to have
Sony PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89, Amazon.co.uk
While there is no shortage of gaming headsets currently available, “the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special”, noted our writer in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
It’s “made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind” and “its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience”, creating the feeling that “things are truly happening all around you”. As for the sound, “it sounds fantastic”, praised our writer. And “it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing”.
Want to discover more PS5 accessories? Read our review of the best:
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
‘Returnal’ and other PS5 games coming soon
‘Returnal’: Was £69.99, now £63.99, Amazon.co.uk
One of the first PS5 exclusives to be released by Sony, Returnal is said to be a truly terrific game. “Set on an alien planet, the game is a dark action sci-fi with an intriguing time-loop premise”, wrote The Independent’s video games reporter in a feature on the games to look forward to in 2021. And it’s available now.
For more of our suggestions, read our review of the PlayStation 5 games:
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Best TV for PS5 gaming
So, you’ve secured a PS5 and now want to make sure you’re gaming experience is top notch? In our review of the best 4K TVs, the Panasonic TX-50HX800B (£598, Amazon.co.uk) was praised for being the best 4K TV for gaming.
“This mid-range TV is a great all-rounder and offers a lot of great features for a very keen price”, noted The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan. Plus, “there’s an automatic low-latency mode for gaming, which spots when a games console is connected”, making it an ideal choice if you’re looking for a TV for you’re new PS5.
If you’d rather supersize your set-up though, we’ve found the best gaming projectors, which are sure to take your gaming experience to a whole new level:
The best gaming projectors to buy in 2021
Take your at-home gaming experience to the next level with the best Full HD, 4K and portable projectors from Amazon, Currys, Selfridges and more
And just like that PS5 bundle is sold out at Box
Much like yesterday’s Box drop, the PS5 bundle sold out in just a flick of the eye. If you managed to secure the console, congratulations – must have been quick! If not, we’d recommend signing up to receive stock alerts to make sure you’re in the know when the next restock happens.
Want an Xbox Series X instead?
Much like the PS5, this elusive console is selling out everywhere, with Microsoft having experienced similar supply issues that Sony has, and continues to have.
If it’s any consolation, the coronavirus pandemic has also delayed production of many next-gen game releases, meaning there are fewer reasons to upgrade to the newest Xbox console right away.
But, the new Xbox Series X was in stock today at Very, with more restocks expected soon. Customers could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
For all the latest Xbox Series X restock news, read our explainer:
On the hunt for an Xbox Series X? Here’s when retailers expect more stock
Find out when the Xbox Series X is back in stock and where to buy or pre-order the new console from Amazon, Currys and John Lewis
PS5 in stock at Box right now
Stop what you’re doing, we’ve just seen that there’s a PS5 bundle (£749.99, Box.co.uk) in stock right now!
Sony Playstation 5 console bundle: £749.99, Box.co.uk
Ok, it is a little more than the usual bundles, but you will get an extra dualsense controller, Ratchet and Clank – Rift Apart as well as a Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel, all for £750. A whopping bundle with all the essentials! And as bundles are usually the way to go, we’d suggest adding this to your basket now.
