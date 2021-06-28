PS5 stock UK – live: Amazon PS5 console restock could drop today, plus updates from Argos, Game and more
Update: Argos, Amazon and AO could drop this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how hard it would be to actually buy one.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very difficult to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.
Argos PS5 could drop any minute now
The PS5 could drop on Argos’ website any minute now. According to the @PS5StockUK Twitter account both the disc and digital edition of the PS5 consoles are showing up as available, but you aren’t able to checkout. This apparently happens shortly before a drop. In-store stock is still available, so it’s worth going in to check and following the stock tracker’s tips below. In short, use the product code to try and order instead of the name of the console.
Game PS5 bundles: What bundles does the retailer have?
The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. At the time, the cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights included a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
When is the next Amazon PS5 restock?
Amazon hasn’t had a drop for a while here in the UK, despite the retailer creating a barebones product page for a bundle with Ratchet & Clank. That page has since been taken down, taking us to the German website – funnily enough where it had a drop last week. Sadly, it never materialised on the retailer’s UK site. That’s expected to change this week, with a restock rumoured to take place between 28 June and 30 June. We’ll let you know if we hear any more information.
An update on Game PS5 stock in-store pre-orders
Noticed how some retailers have begun allowing walk-ins? According to @PS5StockAlertUK, it’s because some retailers have a new stock system. Game will reportedly have 23 spots per store per month for people to go in and register their name for a PS5 console. Once stock is available in that store, you’ll get a call. The wait time is long, however, so if you don’t have the patience, you’ll have to continue the hunt online. As usual, we’ll let you know if anything changes.
Argos PS5 restock available for walk-in pre-orders
Yesterday, Argos went live for PS5 pre-orders in some of its stores. Customers are currently able to go in-store and order a PS5, depending on if your local store has stock or not. It’s advised to check stock using Argos’ tablets to see if stock is available, however.
An online drop is still expected to occur before the end of the month. The retailer usually drops stock between 1am and 5am, but the last drop happened at around 8am. We’ll let you know if we get any more updates.
What PS5 restocks can we expect this week?
Good morning PS5 seekers! While it was a pretty lame week for PS5 restocks last week, we’re hopeful that the retailers will end June on a bang and drop an avalanche of consoles onto their websites or into their stores. In the final week of May, we had five massive drops all on the same day, so we’re hoping that tradition will continue!
